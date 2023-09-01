Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are in positive negotiations for Brennan Johnson and could secure the transfer for around £40 million.

With the recent sale of Harry Kane, Spurs have funds to make signings in the final hours of the transfer window.

Alongside Johnson, Tottenham is also interested in Porto winger Pepe, who could bring versatility to their squad.

Tottenham Hotspur are involved in 'very positive' negotiations over Brennan Johnson, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the fee which could be enough to see the Nottingham Forest star head to Hotspur Way on Deadline Day.

Having recouped £100million from the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this month, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has gone into the final hours of the summer window with money to spend.

Tottenham transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, negotiations between Tottenham and Forest are advancing and a deal which would see Johnson head to north London is getting closer.

The Italian journalist suggests the Wales international, who has made four appearances during the early stages of the new season, is keen to seal the switch and has already given the green light to reach an agreement with his current employers ahead of Friday's 11pm cut-off point.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that a Tottenham bid for Johnson is imminent, but warned the capital club may have to pay over the odds in order to persuade Forest into selling their prised asset so late in the window.

The Midlands outfit have been seeking £50million for the winger and already shown they are unwilling to lower their demands after snubbing a £40million proposal from Brentford earlier this week.

It is understood that Tottenham held positive discussions with Johnson's representatives a matter of days ago, resulting in them turning their attentions towards negotiating a fee.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Johnson?

Jones understands that Tottenham are progressing in their attempts to recruit Johnson ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The reliable journalist is aware that the north Londoners could tempt Forest into selling the 22-year-old for in the region of £40million after talks have taken place over the last 24 hours.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Spurs negotiations are very positive around Brennan Johnson right now. For much of this summer, they have been talking about a £50million transfer.

"But, from what I am hearing, this deal with Spurs could be concluded at closer to £40million given the way talks have gone in the last 24 hours. That would be a great moment for Spurs if they do clinch it at a figure like that."

What next for Tottenham?

Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are interested in sealing a Deadline Day deal for Porto winger Pepe, who has a £64million release clause written into his contract.

According to Spanish sources, Spurs have already had an offer turned down for the Brazilian but are insisting on making the signing in the coming hours.

The report suggests Pepe, who has racked up 43 goals and 36 assists over the course of his senior club career, can operate on either flank and would offer versatility to Postecoglou’s side.