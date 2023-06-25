Tottenham Hotspur could tempt Jadon Sancho to Hotspur Way as Manchester United are willing to sell him 'for the right price', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed as Spurs' head coach earlier this month, is looking to put his own stamp on the squad he inherited by drafting in reinforcements.

Tottenham transfer news - Jadon Sancho

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham are considering making a big-money bid for Sancho after being identified as a target ahead of Postecoglou's first season at the helm.

The report suggests Manchester United are seeking up to £60million for the England international, while Spurs have been boosted in their pursuit as a loan move back to Borussia Dortmund will not be considered.

Sancho has attracted interest from the Bundesliga giants just two years after swapping Signal Iduna Park for Old Trafford in a £73million deal.

It is understood that Manchester United are willing to offload the winger before the summer transfer deadline, which has led to Aston Villa also monitoring his situation.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sancho will hold discussions over his future with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag as Tottenham's interest is genuine.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sancho?

Jacobs understands that Manchester United are not desperate to sell Sancho, but they would be open to sanctioning his exit if a lucrative bid is put forward.

The reporter believes Tottenham could acquire the 23-year-old by heading to the negotiating table with a proposal worth in the region of £60million.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Sancho is not at the top of the list for Manchester United outgoings. But that's not to say that, for the right price, they wouldn't consider it.

"I think that right price is in excess of £50million, and maybe even closer to £60million, so that's a consideration from Tottenham's point of view."

Would Sancho be a good signing for Tottenham?

Although Sancho has struggled to make his mark at Manchester United, with Transfermarkt data highlighting that he has only found the back of the net 12 times in 79 outings, he could be a smart signing for Tottenham.

Red Devils boss ten Hag described the wide-man as 'brilliant' after he got his name on the scoresheet against Leeds United in February, while he was in scintillating form for Dortmund.

Sancho terrorised defenders in the Bundesliga, chalking up 114 goal contributions in 137 appearances across all competitions.

Considering how lethal he was in the final third of the pitch, it is clear why Manchester United were desperate to acquire his services and hand him a £350,000-per-week contract.

Postecoglou could help Sancho, who has won trophies for the Red Devils, Dortmund and during his time in the England under-17s, to rediscover his best form at Tottenham.