Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may terminate Hugo Lloris' contract after he turned down proposals put forward during the transfer window.

The goalkeeper is currently facing the prospect of being sidelined for several months after falling down the pecking order.

Tottenham had been looking to secure a fee as Lloris has entered the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week contract.

Tottenham Hotspur may 'terminate' Hugo Lloris' contract if a key development emerges at Hotspur Way, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou stripped the France international of the captaincy after it became clear that he would not be the north Londoners' No.1 during the new season, with Heung-min Son claiming the armband.

Tottenham transfer news - Hugo Lloris

Lloris is facing up to the prospect of a number of months in exile as, according to The Guardian, he showed no inclination to cash in on the riches on offer in Saudi Arabia when proposals were pushed in his direction before their transfer window slammed shut earlier this week.

The report suggests the goalkeeper, who has been on Tottenham's books since sealing a £7.9million switch from Lyon more than a decade ago, is continuing to train with his teammates despite falling down the pecking order and not featuring in Postecoglou's plans.

Lloris was offered a route back to former employers Nice when they ripped up Kasper Schmeichel's contract, while transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Newcastle United made a surprise move on Deadline Day, but he opted to stay with Spurs.

The 36-year-old has remained resolute despite also having the opportunity to triple his wages by becoming the latest Premier League big-name to head to the Saudi Pro League.

It has left Tottenham in a difficult position as Lloris' contract, which allows him to pocket £100,000-per-week, is due to expire next summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Lloris?

Jacobs understands that Tottenham will not push Lloris into joining a club he is not interested in heading to despite their wish to get him off their books.

But, if the World Cup winner fails to find a fresh challenge elsewhere, the respected journalist has refused to rule out the possibility of an agreement being reached to terminate his contract.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"For now, Spurs are quite calm about the situation out of respect for Lloris. They know that it's not ideal and they wanted to find a solution earlier because, right at the beginning of the summer, it was clear that Lloris was leaving. But they're not going to force him out. If they cannot find a new club, it may just be that they terminate the contract by mutual consent under a very amicable process. Because Lloris would enter into free agency, he would then have the ability to sort his own future out."

Where does Lloris rank on Tottenham's list of most appearances?

Lloris has been selected 447 times since joining Tottenham, according to Transfermarkt, keeping 151 clean sheets along the way.

Although his game time has dried up since Postecoglou completed the £17.2million acquisition of Guglielmo Vicario from Italian side Empoli soon after his appointment, the Frenchman has made more Premier League appearances than any other player in Spurs' history.

Top Premier League appearance makers in Tottenham Hotspur's history Hugo Lloris 361 Harry Kane 317 Darren Anderton 297 Jermain Defoe 276 Heung-min Son 272 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

But there is no chance of Lloris surpassing Steve Perryman as the north Londoners' top appearance maker of all-time as the former defender featured in a Tottenham shirt on 854 occasions over the course of a 17-year spell on the club's books.

Who was the latest Tottenham star to have his contract terminated?

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham ripped up Matt Doherty's contract to allow him to make the move to La Liga side Atletico Madrid during the final stages of the winter transfer window earlier this year.

Having arrived in the capital in a £14.7million deal from Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2020, the Republic of Ireland international failed to establish himself as the first-choice right-back.

Doherty made 71 appearances for Spurs, registering 11 goal contributions, but facilitating his switch to Spain made sense as they looked to get his salary off the wage bill.

The 31-year-old's stint at the Wanda Metropolitano proved to be shortlived as, after just 16 minutes of action for Diego Simeone's Atletico, he was released earlier this summer.

It resulted in Doherty returning to familiar surroundings as he rejoined Wolves, where he scored two goals in his first appearance of the campaign.

Have Tottenham sanctioned any other departures since the transfer window closed?

Tottenham have managed to get Davinson Sanchez through the exit door as he joined Galatasaray in a £12.8million deal earlier this week, according to The Guardian, while Tanguy Ndombele has also linked up with the Turkish outfit on loan for the remainder of the season.

The report suggests the agreement for the latter, who is still Spurs' club-record signing after they forked out £63million for his services four years ago, includes an option to make the switch permanent.

Postecoglou was open to cashing in on Sanchez after the £43million arrival of Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg resulted in the central defender falling down the pecking order.

Ndombele had also failed to convince the Australian tactician to hand him a route back into the Tottenham side after returning from a temporary spell with Napoli, where he won the Serie A title and made 40 appearances.