Tottenham Hotspur will push for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi again in the summer after seeing a late winter bid rejected, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

It seems as though Spurs can finally look forward again after a torrid month or two. Injuries have derailed the club’s season, but news of multiple imminent returns combined with a strong showing in their 2-0 win over Brentford, alongside their upcoming Carabao Cup semi-final second leg, has fans feeling somewhat hopeful again.

Spurs have clearly marked their defence as an area for reinforcement, with injuries having hampered them in that area particularly. Spurs hijacked a move for defender Kevin Danso from RC Lens, who had been set for a medical with fellow top flight side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The North London side also saw a £70 million bid for Marc Guehi rejected on deadline day, but that is not to say Spurs will simply lose interest in the defender.

Spurs Keen on Guehi

Defender set to enter final year of deal in summer

Guehi has long been rated as one of the Premier League’s better defenders and has been a crucial cog in manager Oliver Glasner’s system. The England international will not be moving anywhere before the deadline, but a number of teams have an interest in acquiring his services.

The centre-back will enter the final 12 months of his contract in the summer and it is here that a deal appears far more likely to happen. Spurs, according to Ornstein, are expected to try once more for Guehi - labelled as a "superstar" by Palace chairman Steve Parish - ahead of the new campaign.

A summer transfer is much more feasible on paper, as Palace would have an adequate amount of time to find a worthy replacement. Guehi is certainly a name to keep an eye on and given Spurs are also based in the capital, they may possess a slight edge over those looking to rival them for Guehi’s signature.

