Tottenham Hotspur are desperate to keep a sought-after key man at the club by tying him down to a new contract, it has been claimed.

Tottenham deal for £200k-a-week star 'better than any signing' at Hotspur Way

Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on tying Harry Kane down to a new contract and reaching an agreement would be 'better than any new signing' at Hotspur Way, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GiveMeSport.

While Spurs are currently battling it out for Champions League qualification ahead of next season, head coach Antonio Conte and key figures behind the scenes are desperate to hand fresh terms to their leading marksman.

Tottenham contract news - Harry Kane

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have turned their full focus towards discussions over a new contract for Kane and talks are underway.

The report suggests the north Londoners have made the negotiations a top priority and the club are eager to tie the England captain down to a bumper deal.

Tottenham are keen to end any uncertainty over Kane's long-term future after he entered the final 18 months of his £200,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GiveMeSport that the talisman needs to 'seriously contemplate' his next move after gaining interest from elsewhere.

Kane has been identified as one of Manchester United's top summer targets, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on his situation.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Kane?

O'Rourke believes Tottenham should prioritise reaching an agreement with Kane over a new contract as he is more valuable than any new signing they could possibly make in the upcoming transfer window.

The journalist feels the capital club are keen to put any doubts over the striker's future to bed by him putting pen-to-paper.

O'Rourke told GiveMeSport: "I think tying Harry Kane down to a new contract would definitely be better than any new signing Spurs could possibly make.

"He is Mr Spurs and the talisman in that team. He has obviously broken records this season as well. Spurs would love to keep him in the long-term and end all speculation that he could possibly move."

Should Tottenham make a new Kane contract their top priority?

WhoScored have handed Kane an average match rating of 7.47 for his Premier League performances this season, a figure which is not surpassed by any of his Tottenham teammates.

That emphasises the 29-year-old's importance to Conte's charges and he also made history last month, when his winner during the victory over Manchester City allowed him to move beyond Jimmy Greaves and become the top goalscorer in Tottenham's entire history.

Kane is now closing in on Alan Shearer, who remains the Premier League's most prolific star after getting his name on the scoresheet on 260 occasions.

Spurs' academy product has now racked up more than 330 goal contributions in all competitions for his current employers, underlining that he is already a club legend.

Manchester City chief Pep Guardiola recently described Kane as 'one of the best strikers I have ever seen in my life', so Tottenham need to make agreeing a new contract with him their number one priority.

You can find all of the latest football news and rumours right here