Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in both Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto.

Eze has a release clause worth around £60m, while Neto is valued at £60m.

Desire Doue has also been considered, but Spurs feel there is too much competition.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Pedro Neto, sources have told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are looking to add another attacking talent to their ranks ahead of the 2024/2025 season, with Ange Postecoglou's side likely to prioritise a Premier League-proven player. Eze and Neto are being eyed by the north London outfit, while youngster Desire Doue has also been considered.

After failing to qualify for Champions League football last term, reinforcements will be necessary if they want to finish in the top four.

Eberechi Eze Admired by Tottenham

He has a release clause in his contract

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze is admired by Tottenham's recruitment team. So far, the Eagles have remained hopeful that they could keep hold of Eze this summer with no contact over a potential transfer at the moment.

The England international has a £60m plus £8m in add-ons release clause, which has so far put off any potential suitors. It's understood that Tottenham know they have no room for negotiation and therefore are yet to commit to a deal.

Eberechi Eze's Premier League statistics - Crystal Palace squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 27 9th Goals 11 2nd Shots Per Game 3.1 1st Key Passes Per Game 2 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 7.45 2nd

Tottenham are hoping to bring in a creator with Premier League pedigree, with Wolves' Neto also a player who they have a long-term interest in. Liverpool are also interested in the Portuguese attacker, who is valued at around £60m by Wolves.

Despite the £60m valuation, GIVEMESPORT sources understand that there could be some wiggle room when negotiating around the asking price and the payment structure that could be put in place. Tottenham are eyeing three transfers before the end of the summer window, and they are keeping their cards close to their chest.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has 26 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League in just 112 games.

Related Tottenham ‘Not Pursuing’ Man Utd Star Spurs are not in the race to sign McTominay this summer.

Desire Doue Considered but a Deal is Proving Difficult

There are doubts over Dejan Kulusevski

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Rennes youngster Doue has also been considered by the Tottenham recruitment team. Spurs were hoping that showing a pathway to the first-team would help convince the young talent to move to the north London club, but a deal has proved difficult so far.

Tottenham believe that there is too much competition for his signature, with a host of other sides interested. There have also been doubts about Dejan Kulusevski at Spurs, which have been growing for a few months.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 28-07-24.