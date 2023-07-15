Tottenham Hotspur have received a major boost in their attempts to keep Bayern Munich target Harry Kane at Hotspur Way beyond the transfer deadline, Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed as Spurs' new head coach last month, is looking to convince the striker to remain in north London ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham will aim to tempt Kane into snubbing a potential move to Bayern by offering a post-playing career with his boyhood club.

The report suggests the England international, who has scored 280 goals in a Spurs shirt, could pocket as much as £400,000-per-week if he pens a new contract.

It is understood that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy met Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen to discuss the potential transfer of Kane earlier this week, but no meaningful progress was made.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have lodged two bids for the 29-year-old, with them refusing to give up in their pursuit after an initial proposal worth £60million plus add-ons was rejected.

Bayern are considering submitting a third offer as Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week deal at Tottenham, is keen to seal a switch to the Allianz Arena.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Levy will not entertain bids worth less than £100million for Spurs' vice-captain.

What has Christian Falk said about Kane?

Falk has handed Tottenham supporters a boost as he has revealed that Bayern are starting to discuss alternative targets after realising it will be difficult to persuade Levy into selling Kane.

But the respected journalist is aware that the German giants are willing to make another move for the prolific frontman next year, when he is due to become a free agent, as they are only looking to sign Manchester City's Julian Alvarez or Dusan Vlahovic, of Juventus, on loan in the meantime.

When asked about Bayern's interest, Falk told GIVEMESPORT: "They would like to have Harry Kane in 2023, this summer. This is what they really, really want.

"But they are also thinking about other options in case Harry Kane is not possible to do because Tottenham say no.

"That's why they're thinking at the moment about a loan deal with strikers who could be on the market. One is Julian Alvarez and the other one is Dusan Vlahovic, from Juventus. They are thinking about getting them on loan for one year, so they can wait for Harry Kane."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have become the latest club to set their sights on acquiring Chelsea central defender Levi Colwill.

The report suggests the west Londoners are unwilling to sell the England under-21 international, who made 22 appearances during a loan spell with Brighton & Hove Albion last season, but there is uncertainty over his future as a new contract is still unsigned.

Tottenham are facing stiff competition from Liverpool, who are preparing to up the ante in their pursuit by heading to the negotiating table with an offer.

But Chelsea have already shown that they will not sell their academy product on the cheap as they have rejected a £40million bid from Brighton.

Postecoglou has been busy in the transfer market, splashing £40million on James Maddison while also signing Guglielmo Vicario and Manor Solomon.