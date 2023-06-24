Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will come under fire from the fanbase if he allows Hotspur Way favourite Harry Kane to complete a move to Manchester United, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Spurs have entered a new era under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed as their new head coach earlier this month, there are still doubts over where Kane's long-term future lies.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

It appears that Kane is looking to move onto pastures new as, according to the Daily Mail, he is hopeful of Manchester United resurrecting their interest.

The report suggests the Red Devils have moved onto alternative targets after being put off by the £100million price tag placed on the England international by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, but they could be tempted to lodge a bid if a fee closer to £80million would be enough to get the deal over the line.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that it would take an 'astronomical' offer to tempt Spurs into sanctioning Kane's exit.

But the north Londoners are facing a dilemma due to the striker's contract, which is worth £200,000-per-week, being set to expire next summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are also looking to land Kane and opened discussions with his representatives over a potential switch to the Parc des Princes earlier this week.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kane?

Jacobs believes Tottenham fans will be angry if Kane is allowed to complete a big-money move to Manchester United in the coming weeks.

The reporter feels a Premier League rival snapping up the 29-year-old would result in Levy facing a backlash from supporters.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Of course, if Kane is to leave Spurs and go to Manchester United, it won't sit well with the Spurs fanbase.

"Naturally, under Ange Postecoglou and with Spurs coming off the back of a season of turmoil, they want positives, they want stability, and they need Kane's goals.

"Selling him to a Premier League rival won't sit well with Daniel Levy and, of course, the fanbase."

Could Kane sign a new contract?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are desperate for Kane to spend the rest of his career at the club and end speculation over his future by agreeing fresh terms.

However, the journalist suggests Spurs succeeding in tying their talisman down to a new contract may not be a likely scenario.

Kane will be frustrated as, despite scoring 32 goals in all competitions last season, Tottenham missed out on qualifying for any of the European competitions.

The former Millwall and Leicester City loanee has not won any trophies with his boyhood club and, having found the back of the net 280 times for the north Londoners, he may feel he needs to move on in order to realise his dream of lifting silverware.