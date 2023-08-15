Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to 'make three signings' after Harry Kane's Hotspur Way departure, and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT when a move for Gent's Gift Orban is 'expected to progress'.

Spurs got their Premier League campaign underway with a 2-2 draw against Brentford on Sunday, just 24 hours after talisman Kane's £86.4million move to Bayern Munich was confirmed.

Tottenham transfer news - Gift Orban

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have identified Orban as the striker they want to replace Kane before the summer window slams shut on September 1.

The report suggests the 21-year-old, who has already scored five goals in his first four appearances of the new season, blew Spurs scouts away when they watched him in action.

It is understood that Tottenham are conscious of potentially facing competition for Orban, who Gent have slapped a £25million price tag on, resulting in the north Londoners readying a bid.

Spurs are expected to make a concrete move for the Nigerian after he has jumped up their list of priority targets following Kane's exit.

Tottenham and Belgian side Gent have been holding discussions over a move for Orban, who has been prolific for his current employers, through intermediaries.

The centre-forward has found the back of the net 25 times and contributed a further two assists in 26 appearances for the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

What has Dean Jones said about Orban?

Jones has tipped Tottenham to welcome up to three fresh faces as Postecoglou looks to fill the huge void left by Kane.

Having spoken to contacts, the respected journalist understands that a move for Orban - who has been described as a 'phenomenon' by Gent coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck - will advance in the coming days.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "I expect them to make three signings. I don't think that has changed in the past week.

"A move for Orban is still alive and that is expected to progress by the middle of this week. That is what I was told over the weekend.

"Obviously, Richarlison is going to get more chances this season and, in front of goal, Postecoglou is hopeful that he can start to deliver. That will be interesting."

What's next for Tottenham?

Postecoglou could also raid arch-rivals Arsenal as, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are considering a move for Folarin Balogun.

The report suggests Spurs have earmarked the United States international as a target and he is keen to make an impact in the Premier League after scoring 22 goals while on loan with French side Reims last season.

But respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal will not entertain selling Balogun for a cut-price fee despite the striker being open to moving onto pastures new.

The Gunners' academy graduate has pushed for his boyhood club to drop their £45million asking price after it resulted in Serie A giants Inter Milan initially turning their attentions elsewhere.

Balogun has ruled out the possibility of sealing another loan move away from Arsenal, with his preference being to leave the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis if boss Mikel Arteta cannot give him assurances over game-time.