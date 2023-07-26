Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is expected to be the subject of a fresh bid from Bayern Munich, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT the driving force behind trying to lure the striker away from Hotspur Way.

Ange Postecoglou was only appointed as Spurs' head coach last month, but he is going into his first season at the helm with serious doubts lingering over his talisman's long-term future.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of being able to tempt Tottenham into cashing in on Kane before the summer transfer window slams shut on September 1.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions are unconcerned by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain taking a keen interest in the 29-year-old, who found the back of the net 32 times last season, and he will not entertain penning a new contract this summer.

Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe have chosen not to head to Japan for a pre-season tour as they are looking to seal a £100million deal for Kane.

In a major blow for Tottenham, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England captain has confirmed Bayern is his preferred destination after holding conversations with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week, meaning Spurs are running out of time to recoup a fee for his services.

As a result, Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy he must sanction the frontman's departure if he is unwilling to agree fresh terms as they are not prepared to see him walk away as a free agent.

Manchester United could also revive their interest in Kane after initially focusing on alternative targets due to Levy's demands.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Romano believes Bayern are preparing to test Tottenham's resolve with a fresh proposal for Kane in the coming days.

The respected journalist is aware that former Chelsea chief Tuchel is playing a pivotal role in attempting to prise Spurs' academy product away from north London.

During an interview with GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, Romano said: "Bayern will push. My expectation is to see a new bid coming in from Bayern very soon because they want the player.

"Thomas Tuchel, behind the scenes, is really pushing. He is obsessed with the possibility of bringing in Harry Kane.

"It's always been Tuchel pushing for this deal. He has been pushing, internally, for Bayern to sign an important striker and to consider Harry Kane as a priority target."

What's next for Tottenham?

Davinson Sanchez appears to be heading out of Tottenham as, according to The Athletic, a £12.9million bid from Spartak Moscow has been accepted.

But the report suggests Russia may not be his destination as the central defender, who was restricted to 852 minutes of Premier League action last season, has reservations after also gaining interest from Real Betis, Sevilla and Galatasaray.

Tottenham are willing to take a major loss in order to get Sanchez off their books, having paid a club-record fee of £42million to sign him in 2017.

The Colombia international has gone on to make 205 appearances for the capital club, contributing five goals along the way.