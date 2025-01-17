Tottenham Hotspur could be well-poised to make a move for AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, according to Caught Offside.

Having played over half of their 38 Premier League games this season, Spurs have had a campaign that can, at best, be described as shaky. Though they have reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, they sit 14th in the Premier League at the time of writing, having won just seven of their 21 games.

Ange Postecoglou’s side have struggled massively with injury, particularly in their defence, with Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario all having spent time on the sidelines. Even back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster has suffered with injury problems, which is most likely a leading reason for Spurs’ decision to sign shot-stopper Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague earlier this month.

In defence, though, their reinforcements are light. In recent games, Archie Gray and Djed Spence have been deployed as a centre-back partnership, despite Gray naturally being a midfielder and Spence being a full-back.

Related Tottenham Eyeing ‘Incredible’ Manager Amid Postecoglou Sack Update Tottenham Hotspur have seen some poor results in recent weeks - but if they sack Ange Postecoglou, one name has been lined up

Door Could be Opened for Tottenham to Sign Tomori

Other interested sides have been scuppered

Fikayo Tomori spent nearly two decades with Chelsea across all age ranges, progressing through their youth set-up before breaking into the senior side in 2016. After time away from the club on loan, Tomori was brought into the first team by former manager Frank Lampard, but even then could only manage sporadic appearances.

The "outstanding" defender, who has five caps for the England national team, joined AC Milan in 2021 on loan, with the Italian giants going on to make the deal permanent. Since then, Tomori has made over 100 appearances for the Rossoneri, helping them win a Serie A title in 2022.

Reports have suggested that West Ham United, now managed by ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter, have held an interest in Tomori and acquiring his services, but any potential plans they had may now have been scuppered due to the appointment of Sergio Conceicao as manager.

This, in turn, may open a door for Tottenham. While Conceicao would like to keep Tomori at the club, Spurs have the financial resources to present a deal for the player that Milan may find hard to turn down. Now in the prime of his career, Tomori would be a signing of intent for Spurs, giving them another centre-back option that could certainly handle the pressure of a club that are desperate to win a major trophy.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.