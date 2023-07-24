Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a major blow in their attempts to keep Bayern Munich target Harry Kane at Hotspur Way, journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs, who are preparing for their first season under the tutelage of Ange Postecoglou after his appointment last month, have been desperate to retain their talisman's services.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has been told that he must sell Kane if he is unable to persuade him to pen a new deal.

The report suggests Spurs owner Joe Lewis is not prepared to let the striker, who has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances for his boyhood club, run down his contract ahead of potentially becoming a free agent next summer.

Tottenham find themselves in a difficult position as Kane has entered the final 12 months of his agreement, which is worth £200,000-per-week.

Although the north Londoners have been desperate to tie the England captain down to fresh terms, he has not rushed into putting pen-to-paper after a new contract was put on the table earlier this month.

Tottenham's change of stance could open the door for Bayern Munich, who are preparing a third bid after being frustrated when their previous two proposals were snubbed.

Manchester United may also revive their interest in Kane after initially ending their pursuit due to Levy's demands.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will sanction the 29-year-old's exit if an offer worth £120million is tabled.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Kane?

In a major blow to Tottenham, Galetti understands that Kane is eager to join Bayern after already reaching a verbal agreement with the reigning Bundesliga champions earlier this year.

The respected journalist is aware that Spurs' academy graduate reiterated that the Allianz Arena is his preferred destination when he last spoke to Bayern head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Kane wants to go to Bayern. He reached a verbal agreement with Bayern in January.

"Also, in the last contact with Tuchel, he confirmed that he only wants to join the German club. Tottenham, to date, are quite adamant on their position with Kane."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to MailOnline, Postecoglou has identified Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and Aston Villa defensive midfielder Douglas Luiz as potential replacements for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The report suggests the Denmark international, who has been on Tottenham's books since sealing a £15million switch from Southampton in 2020, is a key target for La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

But Spurs are not Gallagher's only admirers as West Ham United are also interested after booking their place in the Europa League thanks to lifting silverware last term.

Borussia Dortmund are further suitors and have enquired over the England international's availability ahead of potentially looking to lure him to the Bundesliga.

Tottenham are also facing competition for Luiz's services as arch-rivals Arsenal have earmarked the Brazilian as a potential acquisition.

The Gunners attempted to reach an agreement with Villa last season, but three bids worth up to £25million were turned down.