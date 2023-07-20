Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich and transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT the fee it would take for chairman Daniel Levy to sanction his Hotspur Way exit.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs reign got underway with a 3-2 friendly defeat to London rivals West Ham United during their pre-season tour in Australia earlier this week, but doubts persist over their talisman's future.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to The Sun, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen has held peace talks with Levy in a bid to ensure a potential deal to sign Kane has not been wrecked by Uli Hoeness.

The report suggests the honorary president angered Tottenham after claiming he is confident of the striker, who has scored 280 goals for his boyhood club, heading to the Allianz Arena.

Kane is understood to be open to joining Bayern ahead of the upcoming campaign, but he would reject any approaches from Paris Saint-Germain as he is not interested in linking up with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

Tottenham are hoping to end speculation over their academy graduate's future by tying him down to a new contract worth as much as £400,000-per-week, which would include remaining with Spurs beyond his playing days.

But Bayern are considering submitting a third offer for Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week deal in north London.

The German giants have failed with two bids for the 29-year-old, with them refusing to give up in their pursuit after an initial proposal worth £60million plus add-ons was rejected.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the majority of the Tottenham squad will be aware that Kane has been seeking a move for more than a year.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane?

Having spoken to contacts, Jones is aware that Levy is willing to sanction Kane's departure if Bayern or another suitor puts a £120million proposal on the table.

Although the journalist is aware that Tottenham are publicly stating the England international is not for sale and they will fend off any further bids, that stance will change if an admirer is willing to meet the capital club's demands.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "The number is £120million if Bayern want to buy Harry Kane. I've been told that a couple of times now, by very good sources. If they get to that number, they basically get him.

"The official stance on this is that Harry Kane is not for sale, and it doesn't matter who comes in for him, Tottenham do not want to listen to offers. But these contacts I talk to are well-informed, and they are pretty clear on the fact that if an offer comes in at £120million, Kane will be allowed to go.

"Whether that could be £100million plus £20million in add-ons or £90million plus £30million in add-ons, setting it up in the modern day view of transfers, I don't know."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to FootballTransfers, Tottenham are eyeing Brentford frontman Ivan Toney as a potential replacement for Kane.

The report suggests Spurs are willing to wait until the winter window before testing the Bees' resolve due to their talisman currently serving an eight-month ban for breaking betting rules set out by the FA.

Toney has found the back of the net 160 times over the course of his senior club career, laying on a further 56 assists along the way.

The 27-year-old has also got his name on the scoresheet on 32 occasions in the Premier League, highlighting that he has been causing defenders plenty of problems since Brentford earned promotion to the top flight.