Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane is unlikely to 'agitate for a move' away from Hotspur Way for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou, who was appointed as Spurs' new head coach in June, is eager to retain his first-choice striker's services heading into the new campaign.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Evening Standard, Kane is expecting to remain on Tottenham's books if an agreement cannot be reached with Bayern Munich before getting their Premier League season underway with a trip to Brentford on August 13.

The report suggests the England captain does not want to jeopardise the early stages of Postecoglou's first term in charge and would be prepared to negotiate a contract extension if he does not head through the exit door and significant progress is made on the pitch.

It is understood that Bayern failed with a second bid worth £85million, despite chief executive Hans-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe flying into London to hold talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy earlier this week, as the capital club are holding out for £100million.

But the reigning Bundesliga champions are looking to edge closer to Spurs' demands and readying a £90million proposal as head coach Thomas Tuchel continues to make plans which include Kane ahead of the upcoming season

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that the frontman has confirmed Bayern is the only club he wants to join after holding conversations with the Bavarian side's boss.

Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told Levy he must sanction a move if Kane is unwilling to agree fresh terms as he has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract.

What has Paul Brown said about Kane?

Brown believes Bayern are aware of the minimum amount of cash it would take to convince Tottenham to sell Kane, but they are unlikely to be helped by Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer pushing for a move to the Allianz Arena.

The journalist is not expecting the 30-year-old to put pressure on his boyhood club to sanction a switch to Germany after his previous attempt to join Manchester City backfired.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "The timing of Kane and the move is impossible to guess, but I think it'd be best for all parties if that is sorted as quickly as possible.

"A lot of it is in Bayern's hands because I'm sure they know how high they're going to have to go to get Harry Kane.

"It doesn't look like he is going to agitate for a move. I think he remembers from before, when Manchester City came in, just how much of a backlash there was when it looked like he was trying to engineer that transfer. He then ended up having to come back and face the music.

"I don't think he's going to push like that again this summer, so it really comes down to how talks go between the clubs."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to the Mirror, Tanguy Ndombele's spell on Tottenham's books could come to an end as Galatasaray have set their sights on sealing an £11million deal.

The report suggests the north Londoners are prepared to cut their losses with the Frenchman after Postecoglou has strengthened his creative midfield options with the £40million addition of James Maddison.

Ndombele joined Spurs for a club-record fee of £63million from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2019, but he has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has made 91 appearances for Tottenham, but he was sent on loan to Napoli last year when he did not feature in then-manager Antonio Conte's plans.

Ndombele is Spurs' joint-top earner, alongside Kane, so it would make business sense to offload him if he is going to be handed limited game-time by Postecoglou.