Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane heading to Bayern Munich is still not a foregone conclusion despite a fee being agreed between the two clubs as there could be a late 'twist' at Hotspur Way, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou's plans for the new season, which gets underway with a trip to Brentford this weekend, have been impacted by the reigning Bundesliga champions chasing his first-choice striker.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to The Athletic, Bayern have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Kane after a bid worth more than £86million was accepted by the north Londoners.

The report suggests the England captain, who has scored 280 goals in a Spurs shirt, must now make a final decision over whether to head to the Allianz Arena after initially stating he wants the situation resolved before the new campaign gets up-and-running.

Bayern have been looking to pounce after Kane entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract, which has led to Tottenham finding themselves in a difficult situation.

The ongoing negotiations have come after Spurs owner Joe Lewis told chairman Daniel Levy he had to cash in on the 30-year-old if he did not show a willingness to pen fresh terms.

But Kane is torn over whether to embark on a new challenge in the Bundesliga with Bayern or remain with his boyhood club.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kane?

Jacobs understands that Kane is still deliberating over whether to leave Tottenham after Bayern's bid was accepted, with there potentially being a shock twist after enjoying his brief spell under Postecoglou's tutelage.

The respected journalist is aware that Spurs' academy graduate will make a final decision over his future within the next 48 hours.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, Jacobs said: "It's a fluid situation and the timescale is going to be very fast. Kane has always intimated that even though the transfer window closes at the start of next month, he wants clarity over his future before a ball is kicked in the new Premier League season.

"That means that it's decision time for Kane today or tomorrow. Even though Bayern have now agreed a deal in principle with Tottenham, Harry Kane has still not yet categorically indicated his decision.

"Although Bayern's perspective has always been that Kane is open to the move and they felt like the task was to agree a fee, it is still not guaranteed that Harry Kane will leave Tottenham because he's enjoyed life so far under Ange Postecoglou, so we might yet see a twist.

"It may well be more about Kane and whether he's prepared to undertake a new challenge away from the Premier League as opposed to it being about Daniel Levy.

"The easiest part has actually been getting a deal done before the new season with Daniel Levy. That package is over €100million and has a healthy proportion of that as the guaranteed fee. The add-ons may well even take it in excess of €110million, which is pretty close to or even on the £100million package that Daniel Levy was looking for. But, still, there is no green light yet in terms of a final decision from Harry Kane.

"It is simply now for Kane to decide. He doesn't have to worry about Spurs and Bayern anymore. He only has to focus on what he wants to do.

"He is expected to communicate whether he intends to start the season with Spurs or move to Bayern Munich within the next 24 or 48 hours."

What's next for Tottenham?

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham could make a move for Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson if Kane heads through the exit door.

According to MailOnline, Tottenham are willing to send former Forest right-back Djed Spence in the opposite direction as they look to strike a deal for the Wales international.

The report suggests Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper is unwilling to budge on his £50million valuation of Johnson after he got his name on the scoresheet 10 times last term.

Brentford have attempted to persuade Forest into parting with the winger since the summer transfer window opened for business, but two bids worth up to £40million were rejected.

The Midlands club are in a strong negotiating position as Johnson still has three years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract.