Tottenham Hotspur will hold discussions with Harry Kane over his future and their project under new head coach Ange Postecoglou 'very soon' at Hotspur Way, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou was appointed as Spurs' boss earlier this month, but there are doubts over whether the north Londoners' talisman will still be on their books by the time the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to The Guardian, Tottenham's hopes of keeping Kane beyond the closure of the transfer window have been boosted after Manchester United ended their interest.

The report suggests the England international had been identified as Red Devils chief Erik ten Hag's top target, but Spurs' lucrative demands have forced the Dutchman to look elsewhere.

It is understood that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is seeking as much as £200million for Kane, pricing him out of a move away from north London.

Although Real Madrid have now turned their attentions towards signing Kylian Mbappe instead of Spurs' striker, that could open the door for a switch to Paris Saint-Germain and his representatives have already held talks with the reigning Ligue 1 champions.

However, transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kane may not be attracted to a move to the Parc des Princes.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Kane?

Romano understands that Tottenham are planning to hold internal discussions with Kane in the not-too-distant future.

The respected Italian journalist is confident that Levy will do all he can to keep the 29-year-old on the capital club's books even though he is set to enter the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "They will speak very soon to Harry Kane to present their project and to introduce new manager Ange Postecoglou.

"I'm sure that Tottenham will try their best to keep the player, at least, for one more season."

Would Kane's exit come as a major blow for Spurs?

There is no doubt that Kane would be sorely missed if he were to leave Tottenham as, according to Transfermarkt, he has found the back of the net 280 times and registered a further 64 assists for the club.

Former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho previously claimed the talisman is 'irreplaceable', which further emphasises that Levy's biggest task over the course of the summer is attempting to persuade him to sign a new contract.

Kane's quality came to the fore last season as, in a team which struggled for lengthy spells and missed out on European qualification, he still got his name on the scoresheet on 32 occasions.

In fact, Sofascore data highlights that Spurs' vice-captain averaged a goal every 114 minutes in the Premier League, which leads to questions over where the north Londoners would have ended up without him.

Kane became Tottenham's all-time leading scorer in February, and his exit would come as a major blow to Postecoglou.