Tottenham Hotspur have 'discussed' the possibility of luring Torino star Perr Schuurs to Hotspur Way and a move for a Bundesliga central defender is 'one to watch' ahead of the deadline, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs chief Ange Postecoglou could sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

Tottenham transfer news - Perr Schuurs

According to transfer insider Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Tottenham have identified Schuurs as a target after Postecoglou has set his sights on bolstering his options.

The respected journalist suggests the north Londoners are keeping a keen eye on the Torino centre-back, who only headed to Serie A from Ajax in a deal worth in the region of £11million last year.

But Tottenham are not the only side looking to offer Schuurs a route into the Premier League as arch-rivals Arsenal are also circling.

Liverpool lodged a formal bid worth close to £26million last month, amid additional interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham United, but Torino held firm and snubbed the proposal.

Inter Milan have pinpointed Schuurs as an alternative option if they are unable to recruit Bayern Munich's Benjamin Pavard in the coming days.

But Torino are in a strong negotiating position as the 23-year-old's contract, which is worth £42,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Tottenham Hotspur's summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn Rovers) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Schuurs?

Jacobs understands that Tottenham have been holding discussions over whether to test Torino's resolve for Schuurs, while £52,000-per-week Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba remains on their radar.

The respected journalist is aware that Postecoglou is looking to provide cover for Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, who sealed a £43million move from Wolfsburg earlier this month.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Schuurs has been discussed internally. Tapsoba is still another one to watch right until the end of the window as well.

"It'll be interesting to see with Postecoglou and centre-backs because Romero, who has huge potential but was a bit hit-and-miss last season, has developed a good partnership with van de Ven.

"In a back four, those two will be the starting centre-backs if everything goes according to plan. But, because Romero was a little bit inconsistent last season, maybe Postecoglou is looking for a little bit more depth, so that's the key consideration in all of this."

What's next for Tottenham?

Tottenham are struggling to reach an agreement which would see Brennan Johnson head to north London as, according to the Independent, Nottingham Forest are refusing to lower their £40million demands.

But the report suggests the Wales international, who racked up 13 goal contributions last season, is willing to join Spurs and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

It is understood that Tottenham are preparing to put an offer on the table which could include fringe players, including the likes of Davinson Sanchez, going in the opposite direction.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Johnson leaving Forest is a possibility heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Chelsea have held initial talks with the winger's current employers, having added him to their list of targets, while Brentford were unsuccessful with two bids worth up to £40million earlier in the summer.

Aston Villa are additional admirers of Johnson, who still has three years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract.