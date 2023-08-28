Tottenham Hotspur are holding internal discussions over whether to make a move for Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson, while journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT how many fresh faces could arrive at Hotspur Way during the final days of the transfer window.

Although Spurs have made a positive start to the season, with a victory over Bournemouth extending their unbeaten run under new boss Ange Postecoglou, further reinforcements can be drafted in ahead of September 1.

Tottenham transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham will up the ante in their pursuit of Johnson by lodging a bid ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The report suggests Forest are demanding £50million for the Wales international, who has started all three of his current employers' fixtures so far this season, but Spurs will attempt to negotiate a lower fee.

It comes after Tottenham were initially looking to put an offer on the table which could include fringe players, including the likes of Davinson Sanchez, going in the opposite direction.

But Postecoglou has made Johnson his number one attacking target after identifying his versatility as a key asset.

Interest in the winger has grown significantly in recent days, leading to the north Londoners' chief green-lighting a move ahead of the window slamming shut.

Chelsea have held initial talks with Forest, having added Johnson to their list of potential recruits, while Brentford failed with two bids worth up to £40million earlier in the summer.

But it is understood that the 22-year-old is willing to join Tottenham, with personal terms not expected to be an issue.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Johnson embarking on a fresh challenge is a possibility heading into the final days of the transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Ben Jacobs said about Johnson?

Jacobs understands that Tottenham have been holding internal talks over Johnson, with Postecoglou looking to add a creative-minded attacker who has bags of versatility.

The respected reporter is aware that the capital club are also in the market for another central defender, despite spending up to £43million on Micky van de Ven.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There are discussions taking place internally at Spurs over Brennan Johnson. The feeling is that if Tottenham are to add between now and the end of the window, two key positions are being looked at.

"One is a creative-minded attacker or versatile player. You could construe that as a forward to bring in goals because Harry Kane's gone or you could construe that as just an attack-minded player that can play behind the frontman. They'll potentially still be looking for a centre-back as well."

What's next for Tottenham?

Sergio Reguilon could be offered a Premier League lifeline away from Tottenham as, according to the Telegraph, he is on a shortlist of Manchester United targets.

But the report suggests the Red Devils are playing catch-up for the left-back, who made 12 appearances while on loan with Atletico Madrid last term, as Fulham are at the front of the queue for his signature.

Reguilon has been on Tottenham's books since heading to north London in a deal worth up to £32million from Real Madrid close to three years ago.

But the 26-year-old is not at the forefront of Postecoglou's plans and, as a result, has been unable to add to his 67 Spurs outings since the new campaign got underway.

Reguilon has entered the final two years of his £48,000-per-week contract, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.