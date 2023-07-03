Tottenham Hotspur have identified Edmond Tapsoba, Tosin Adarabioyo and Micky van de Ven as targets after setting their sights on luring a 'top-class central defender' to Hotspur Way, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs are on the verge of making Manor Solomon their latest recruit, after reaching a verbal agreement ahead of potentially leaving Shakhtar Donetsk as a free agent, but head coach Ange Postecoglou is seeking further reinforcements.

Tottenham transfer news - Edmond Tapsoba, Tosin Adarabioyo and Micky van de Ven

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham are closing in on Tapsoba after testing Bayer Leverkusen's resolve by lodging a £25million bid.

The report suggests Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been keen to back Postecoglou in the transfer market, following his appointment last month, and the central defender's addition would conclude a long-running search for a fresh option in the backline.

Respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham are 'one step away' from acquiring Tapsoba and the north Londoners will continue to push to strike a deal with Leverkusen.

It is understood that Fulham star Adarabioyo is high on Spurs' list of targets, while Wolfsburg centre-half van de Ven is also on Postecoglou's radar.

Although Tottenham are not facing competition from arch-rivals Arsenal for van de Ven's signature, Liverpool are battling to reach an agreement with Wolfsburg.

What has Michael Bridge said about Tapsoba, Adarabioyo and van de Ven?

Bridge understands that Tottenham have been eyeing Tapsoba, while Adarabioyo and van de Ven have also worked their way into Postecoglou's thoughts.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Spurs are searching for a left-sided central defender who will play alongside Cristian Romero in the upcoming campaign.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Tapsoba is someone they have looked at. Tosin Adarabioyo is also on their radar, while they like Micky van de Ven, but they know they're one of a number of clubs.

"They're in the market for a top-class central defender who ideally plays on the left side of the two and will be alongside Cristian Romero next season."

How do Tapsoba, Adarabioyo and van de Ven compare?

Tapsoba could be the more solid option as, according to FBref, he averaged more tackles and interceptions - along with fewer errors - per 90 minutes than Adarabioyo and van de Ven last season.

But the 24-year-old is likely to be seeking the most lucrative contract as his Leverkusen deal is worth £52,000-per-week.

Adarabioyo rakes in £37,000 every seven days at Fulham and van de Ven pockets £20,000-per-week at Wolfsburg.

While Tapsoba and van de Ven do not have Premier League experience, Adarabioyo has made 58 appearances in the competition thanks to his time at Craven Cottage.

That will be an attraction for Postecoglou, although the former England under-19 international was only handed an average match rating of 6.72 by WhoScored last term, so there is plenty for the new Tottenham chief to consider.