Highlights Sunderland are determined to keep Jobe Bellingham amid interest from Tottenham, demanding in excess of £20m for the player.

Bellingham, just 18, impressed in his first season in the North East, sparking interest from a number of clubs.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their midfield, targeting Bellingham as a potential long-term option to improve their squad.

Tottenham have been dealt a major blow in their pursuit of Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, with the Black Cats eager to keep the £20m rated man this summer, according to journalist Ed Aarons.

Bellingham enjoyed a fruitful first season on Wearside, after joining the club from Birmingham City for £3m in June 2023. The brother of Real Madrid star Jude netted seven times in 47 appearances for Sunderland as they finished in a disappointing 16th place. This was the player's first full season in senior football, having played just 26 times for the Birmingham first team prior to his move.

This impressive campaign at just 18-years-old has sparked interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe, including the aforementioned Spurs, as well as Brentford and Crystal Palace. However, this interest could be met with firm rejection, with the Guardian's Ed Aarons reporting that Sunderland are desperate to keep hold of the midfielder for at least another season.

Aarons: Sunderland Determined to Keep Bellingham Amid Spurs Interest

The North East Club would demand a fee in excess of £20 million

Rising through the academy at boyhood club Birmingham, Jobe Bellingham followed in the footsteps of his elder brother, making his Blues debut at 16. With Jude attracting the headlines for his endeavours abroad, Jobe could now be on a similar trajectory, attracting interest from a number of clubs in England's top flight and on the continent.

Praised for his ability to glide with the ball and spot intricate passes, ex-Sunderland striker Niall Quinn described Bellingham as "incredible", claiming that "he looks so comfortable playing the game, at such a young age". This maturity and array of attributes mean Sunderland would like to keep the player, and would only sell if they were to receive an offer in excess of £20m.

Writing on X, Ed Aarons reported:

"Understand that Sunderland are determined to try and keep Jobe Bellingham this summer. Tottenham, Brentford, Crystal Palace and several clubs in Europe are interested in the 18-year-old, with Sunderland believed to want a fee in excess of £20m if they are to sell."

Ange Postecoglu will be eager to upgrade his midfield this summer, and has reportedly identified Bellingham as a potential target. The Australian manager may see the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso as surplus to requirements, so adding a young player who can develop and replace this duo in the long-term makes sense. Both Hojbjerg and Lo Celso have been linked with moves away from North London, and thus Spurs have subsequently been linked with several midfielders, including the likes of Bellingham and Chelsea's Conor Gallagher.

Bellingham's Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 45 Goals 7 Assists 1 Key Passes Per 90 0.94 Shots Per 90 1.39

A Busy Summer Expected at Tottenham

Postecoglu keen to strengthen a squad that missed out on top four

Ultimately finishing the Premier League season in fifth, just two points behind Aston Villa, Postecoglu will be looking to bolster his squad to mount a stronger assault on a Champions League place next season.

Having already secured the signing of Timo Werner for another season, Spurs are also being linked with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite, and Porto striker Evanilson. Alongside a potential midfield overhaul, the centre of defence and improved forward options are a priority for Postecoglu, in what could be a hectic few months at Tottenham.

