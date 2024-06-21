Highlights Tottenham Hotspur may be frustrated in their attempts to land a leading striker if Richarlison fails to secure a move during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

Spurs had sent scouts to watch Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney and Serhou Guirassy after initially determining that they wanted to recruit a new frontman.

Ange Postecoglou is on the brink of shifting his focus towards luring a creative attacker to Tottenham instead of an out-and-out centre forward.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou could be forced to significantly alter his summer transfer plans if Richarlison remains at Hotspur Way as it would leave the Greek-Australian tactician with a difficult task to recruit a new first-choice striker ahead of the fast-approaching new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Spurs have already ensured that Timo Werner will remain among their options heading into the 2024/25 campaign as a fresh loan deal, which includes an £8.5million option to make the switch permanent, was negotiated with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig for the Germany international last month.

Lucas Bergvall will also link up with his new teammates in the coming weeks after completing a switch from Djurgardens despite additional interest from Barcelona during the early stages of the year, but Postecoglou is still working with chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Johan Lange to bring in further reinforcements.

Spurs Concerned Richarlison Will Not Seal Exit

North Londoners in U-turn after scouting trio of centre forwards

Tottenham's search for a new first-choice striker is moving slowly due to doubts over whether Richarlison will be sold, according to GMS sources, and Postecoglou is aware that it will become more difficult to entice a fresh face to north London if the Brazil international's departure is not sealed in the coming weeks.

Having joined Spurs in a £60million deal from Everton in 2022, the 27-year-old had more pressure on his shoulders during the 2023/24 campaign thanks to talismanic frontman Harry Kane rubber-stamping a move to Bundesliga heavyweights Bayern Munich on the eve of the season getting underway.

GMS sources have been informed that plans have been made to sign a forward, having sent scouts to watch the likes of Feyenoord centre forward Santiago Gimenez, Brentford talisman Ivan Toney and Stuttgart goal-getter Serhou Guirassy in action in recent months, but Richarlison staying in the capital may force Postecoglou into a U-turn.

How Richarlison's statistics for the 2023/24 campaign compared to Santiago Gimenez, Ivan Toney and Serhou Guirassy Richarlison Santiago Gimenez Ivan Toney Serhou Guirassy Appearances 31 41 17 30 Goals 12 26 4 30 Assists 4 8 2 3 Yellow cards 3 6 5 0 Sent off 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 21/06/2024

Heung-min Son was regularly deployed in a central role throughout the 2023/24 campaign, with him finding the back of the net 14 times over the course of 23 appearances out of his favoured position on the left flank, and Tottenham are attempting to fully determine the look of their attack heading into pre-season.

GMS sources understand that it is currently unclear whether Spurs will move ahead with a formal proposal for Gimenez, Toney or Guirassy until Richarlison's future is decided, having gained interest from Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Hilal ahead of the transfer window officially reopening earlier this month.

The former Watford and Fluminense man still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £130,000-per-week when bonuses are included, resulting in him being under no pressure to move onto pastures new unless an eye-catching opportunity arises.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Tottenham are open to cashing in on Richarlison as Postecoglou prepares for his second season at the helm, but they are at risk of seeing admirers fall short of their lofty demands as they aim to recoup funds to reinvest in the current squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Richarlison registered six shots as he bagged a brace during Tottenham Hotspur's 4-1 victory over Newcastle United in December, which remained his highest tally of attempts in a single Premier League outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Postecoglou Edging Towards Recruiting Creative Attacker

Capital club could accelerate move for Eze

GMS sources have been told that it is increasingly likely that Tottenham will turn their attentions towards signing a new creative attacker instead of a top level centre forward if Richarlison does not head through the exit door ahead of the summer window slamming shut on August 30.

Although it would come as a huge frustration to large sections of the fanbase if Spurs are unable to recruit a new first-choice striker who is capable of spearheading them towards ending their lengthy wait for silverware, it appears that Postecoglou's hands are tied if outgoings are not rubber-stamped.

But the former Celtic chief is refusing to rest on his laurels and is eager to secure more attacking options despite already landing Werner and Bergvall, and GMS sources have learned that Tottenham's pursuit of Crystal Palace talisman Eberechi Eze could ramp up as a move for a frontman is put on hold.

