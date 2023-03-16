Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy 'really doesn't want to sell' Harry Kane and the Hotspur Way legend is keen to pen a contract extension, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

While there is uncertainty over head coach Antonio Conte's future, Spurs are desperate to fend off interest in their academy product.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham are unwilling to sell Kane this summer, regardless of whether he commits his long-term future to the club by signing a new contract.

The report suggests discussions over fresh terms have been put on ice, but the north Londoners are still prioritising getting a deal over the line and will allow the England captain to enter the final 12 months of his agreement rather than cashing in.

There are question marks over where Kane will be plying his trade in the campaigns to come as his £200,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

Manchester United have identified the Tottenham talisman as one of their top striker targets ahead of the transfer window reopening for business, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are further suitors.

Respected journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that tying Kane down to a new deal would be 'better than any signing' at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Kane?

Jacobs understands that Kane is eager to remain on Tottenham's books instead of agitating for a move elsewhere.

The journalist is aware that Spurs chairman Levy has no interest in offloading the 29-year-old, whose price tag will still be extortionate despite preparing to enter the final 12 months of his deal.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "There are huge challenges for any suitor looking to prise Kane away from Spurs because, at the moment, the player would still love it if they can qualify for Champions League football and he can extend his contract.

"Daniel Levy really doesn't want to sell and the price is going to be high should a sale ever happen."

Should Tottenham sell Kane in the summer?

Kane put Nottingham Forest to the sword last weekend, bagging a brace and securing an 8.5 match rating from Sofascore.

The prolific frontman's winner during last month's victory over Manchester City allowed him to move beyond Jimmy Greaves and become the top goalscorer in Tottenham's entire history, highlighting that his current employers would be making a huge mistake if they look to cash-in.

Kane has set his sights on Alan Shearer's record of 260 Premier League strikes, which is enough to ensure he is still the competition's leading marksman, and Spurs need to do all they can to put an acceptable contract offer on the table.

While the likes of Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison have been struggling in the final third of the pitch this season, Kane has racked up more than 20 goal contributions.

Unsurprisingly, WhoScored have handed him the best average match rating among his Tottenham teammates in the Premier League this term, so Levy should not hesitate in fending off potential summer bids.