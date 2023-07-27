Tottenham Hotspur 'would be crazy not to sell' Harry Kane and 'the stars are aligned' for him to make his Hotspur Way exit, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Spurs have not been afraid to splash the cash since the summer transfer window opened for business, with James Maddison being the most expensive addition for £40million, boss Ange Postecoglou is at risk of seeing his first-choice striker depart.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to the Telegraph, Tottenham owner Joe Lewis has told chairman Daniel Levy he must cash in on Kane if he is unable to persuade him to sign a new deal.

The report suggests the north Londoners are unwilling to allow their academy graduate, who has scored 280 goals in 435 appearances since coming through the ranks, to run down his contract and potentially leave as a free agent next summer.

Kane has entered the final 12 months of his deal, which is worth £200,000-per-week, and he will be able to pen a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club at the turn of the year if his situation remains the same.

Spurs have been desperate to tie the England captain down to fresh terms, but he has not rushed into signing on the dotted line after a new proposal was put on the table earlier this month.

Bayern Munich are determined to prise Kane away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and are preparing a third bid after already failing to reach an agreement when two previous offers were put forward.

Manchester United may also revive their interest in the 29-year-old after initially ending their pursuit due to Levy's demands.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham will sanction Kane's departure if an offer worth £120million is tabled.

What has Paul Brown said about Kane?

Brown believes it makes financial sense for Tottenham to sell Kane as, otherwise, they are running the risk of not receiving a penny for his services next year.

The respected journalist is confident that Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer will head onto pastures new before the transfer window slams shut on September 1.

When asked about Tottenham's change of stance, Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "That position makes sound, financial sense for Spurs. It doesn't seem like Kane is willing to sign a new contract and, if that is the case, this is the last chance Spurs have to receive a decent fee for him.

"In purely financial terms, it would be crazy not to sell him, frankly. Obviously, he's such a great player and such an amazing goalscorer that from purely footballing terms, it would seem crazy to let him go.

"But I genuinely think that this summer is when Kane leaves Spurs. It feels like the stars are aligned for it now."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to Italian media outlet Tuttosport, Tottenham have headed to Juventus to make an enquiry over Andrea Cambiaso's availability.

The report suggests Spurs' Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest are also in the hunt for the left-back, while AC Milan are among his suitors and another loan spell with Bologna is a possibility.

Cambiaso made 34 appearances during his initial stint with Bologna last season, chipping in with three assists along the way.

Although the 23-year-old has been involved in 58 Serie A fixtures during the early stages of his career, he has still not been handed his Juventus debut.