Tottenham Hotspur 'really need to pull their finger out' if they want to lure Brentford star David Raya to Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have entered a new era, following Ange Postecoglou's appointment as their new head coach earlier this month, and they are seeking reinforcements in the transfer market.

Tottenham transfer news - David Raya

It appears that Tottenham have moved a step closer to signing Raya as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they have succeeded in agreeing personal terms with the goalkeeper.

But acquiring the Spain international is not a foregone conclusion, despite only 12 months being left on his £25,000-per-week contract at Brentford.

That is because the Bees have slapped a £40million price tag on Raya, which has led to him growing concerned over whether he is being priced out of a move.

Tottenham are facing competition from Manchester United, who are admirers of the 27-year-old, while he has also been identified as a Chelsea target.

Respected Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs have entered negotiations with Brentford after pinpointing Raya as their number one target.

What has Paul Brown said about Raya?

Brown believes Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy needs to up the ante if he wants to add Raya to Postecoglou's options.

The journalist has warned that the north Londoners may have to pay over the odds if they are eager to fight off competition for the shot-stopper's services.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think if Spurs want David Raya, they really need to pull their finger out and get it done as quickly as possible.

"That might mean paying more than Daniel Levy considers his value. It will be interesting to see if other clubs come in for him, I think."

Would Raya be a good signing for Tottenham?

It could be argued that Raya would be an upgrade on current Tottenham No.1 Hugo Lloris as, according to FBref, he boasted a higher save percentage and conceded fewer goals per 90 minutes last season.

There is uncertainty over the Spurs skipper's future, thanks to him entering the final 12 months of his £100,000-per-week deal and being the subject of a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia, so now is the perfect time to seek a replacement.

Raya is clearly a safe pair of hands as he made the most saves in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign.

With that being the case, it comes as no surprise that he was ranked among Brentford's top five performers by WhoScored.

Raya, who has kept 54 clean sheets in 161 appearances for the Bees, would be an astute signing as Postecoglou looks to make his mark at Tottenham.