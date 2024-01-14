Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Lloyd Kelly, whose contract with Bournemouth is set to expire at the end of the season.

Spurs may look to strengthen their defence in the summer transfer window, especially considering the injury issues of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

AC Milan and Juventus have spoken to Kelly's representatives about a potential pre-contract agreement, but there is still a possibility of him staying at Bournemouth or signing a new deal with the club.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit, with the centre-back's contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Spurs secured the signature of Genoa defender Radu Dragusin during the January transfer window, but it appears that signing another centre-back could be in their plans at some point in 2024. The north London outfit are pushing to compete towards the top end of the Premier League table, so ensuring they have top-level players throughout the squad, not just in the starting XI, will be imperative.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have both endured difficulties this campaign with injuries, so Ange Postecoglou may look to continue reinforcing his defence. A January move might appear unlikely given Spurs brought Dragusin to the club, but it could be an area they look to strengthen once again in the summer transfer window.

Tottenham target Kelly amid contract uncertainty

Kelly's £30k-a-week contract with the Cherries is set to expire at the end of the season, and considering he's yet to agree an extension with Bournemouth, it's looking like a departure is increasingly likely. According to TEAMtalk back in December, Bournemouth have now offered Kelly a new deal which could make him their highest-paid player at the club, but we're yet to see the defender sign on the dotted line.

Lloyd Kelly - 2023/2024 Bournemouth Premier League stats vs squad Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 8 (1) 18th Assists 4 1st Clearances Per Game 2.1 4th Tackles Per Game 1.1 =11th Interceptions Per Game 0.7 =7th Match rating 6.35 16th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 12/01/2024

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola confirmed at the beginning of December that Kelly would be out for 'some weeks' due to injury, which has hampered his progress so far this campaign. Despite his lack of minutes, the Evening Standard have reported that Spurs are expected to reignite their interest in Kelly after identifying him as a target during the summer transfer window.

As per Football Insider, Tottenham are set to face competition from Liverpool to secure the signature of Kelly, with an offer of around £30m set to be enough to convince the Cherries to part ways with the defender. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Bournemouth may be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, unless they are confident they can convince him to extend his stay at the Vitality Stadium.

Related Tottenham 'interested' in signing Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough Tottenham Hotspur are set to join Premier League rivals in the race to land Middlesbrough defensive midfielder Hayden Hackney

Dharmesh Sheth - Spurs have kept an eye on Kelly

Sheth has suggested that Tottenham have continued to keep an eye on Kelly's situation, but AC Milan and Juventus have spoken to his representatives over a potential pre-contract agreement. The Sky Sports reporter adds that there is still a possibility that Kelly, who was labelled as 'incredible' by his former manager Gary O'Neil, remains with Bournemouth until at least the end of the season and he could still sign a new deal with the club. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth said...

"They've kept an eye on the Lloyd Kelly situation. He's only got six months left on his contract. AC Milan and Juventus are talking to his representatives over a pre-contract agreement. Remember, when it comes to a pre-contract agreement, you don't need to talk to the club, you can just talk straight to the player because the player is allowed to do that. There is still a possibility that Lloyd Kelly will stay at Bournemouth at least until the end of the season and maybe even sign a new contract because Bournemouth have open talks over a new deal with Lloyd Kelly, but he holds all the cards here."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham do admire Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, but it's going to be a difficult deal to get over the line. The respected reporter suggests that he's not aware of any direct negotiation between the two clubs regarding the England international as it stands.

The latest update on the situation comes from journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims that Gallagher is not 'actively' for sale at the moment, but if the right offer arrives, Chelsea will consider it. It's understood that a fee totalling £55m-£60m would be enough to convince the Blues to offload the former West Bromwich Albion loanee, but Gallagher wants to remain at Stamford Bridge.