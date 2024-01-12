Highlights Tottenham Hotspur could target a midfielder, with Conor Gallagher identified as the ideal player profile.

A move for Gallagher might be difficult considering his importance to Chelsea, but a fee of around £60m could be accepted.

Tottenham may also be considering signing Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney as a future defensive midfielder, but his price tag of £20m could be a hindrance.

Tottenham Hotspur might not be finished during the January transfer window despite finalising the additions of Timo Werner and Rado Dragusin, and journalist Dean Jones has discussed with GIVEMESPORT what their next step could be in the market.

With Ange Postecoglou enjoying an impressive start to the season with Spurs, Daniel Levy showed his faith in the manager by backing him with two new additions in the first half of the January window. Dragusin has arrived from Genoa to reinforce the defence, while Werner joins on loan from RB Leipzig to provide another option in attack.

Despite their early additions, it appears that Tottenham aren't going to be stopping there, with further signings expected at Hotspur Way. Injuries all over the pitch have made things difficult for the north London outfit, and they will also miss multiple players over the next few days due to their participation in international tournaments with their respective countries.

Tottenham to now target a midfielder

The Independent have recently suggested that after securing the signatures of Dragusin and Werner, Spurs could now look to bring in an additional midfielder. Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has been identified as the ideal profile of player that Postecoglou and his recruitment team want in the middle of the park, with a hard-working midfielder who can also feature in a more advanced role as cover for James Maddison being targeted.

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - Chelsea squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 19 1st Assists 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1.3 4th Tackles Per Game 2.7 2nd Interceptions Per Game 1.4 1st Match rating 7.07 1st Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 12/01/2024

A move for Gallagher could be difficult to get over the line considering his importance to Mauricio Pochettino. Journalist Ben Jacobs recently suggested that an overall package of around £60m would likely be accepted, but it remains to be seen whether the Lilywhites would be willing to part ways with that kind of money.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are set to miss the next few weeks due to participating in the African Cup of Nations, so Postecoglou could be left short in midfield. However, the north London outfit have to be careful not to panic in the winter window, as Bissouma and Sarr will be back with their club before too long.

Related Who is Radu Dragusin? An overview of Tottenham's new signing Radu Dragusin has joined Tottenham Hotspur. Here's everything you need to know about the Romanian centre-back.

Dean Jones - Tottenham are not finished

Jones has suggested that despite bringing in Dragusin earlier in the window, Tottenham aren't finished in terms of upgrading their defence, but they are more likely to secure further reinforcements at the back in the summer transfer window. The journalist adds that Tottenham might not have an alternative target if they don't manage to prise Gallagher away from Stamford Bridge, but the north London club do see this as an ideal scenario to take advantage of Chelsea. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I know that Tottenham are not finished in terms of upgrading their defence but I would not expect them to sign another centre-back this month unless it is one for the future. In the summer though, I do think we see another player of that type targeted. I don’t think Spurs have a specific midfield target to fall back on if they don’t sign Gallagher. I certainly haven’t heard of anything concrete yet in that sense anyway. I think we will see how this situation unfolds first because Tottenham really do see it as an ideal scenario to take advantage of if Chelsea make him available and at the moment there remains a feeling that Chelsea could sell. The starting price on a fee would be £45million."

Postecoglou eyeing Middlesbrough star

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are preparing to enter the race to sign Middlesbrough youngster Hayden Hackney. Although the England youth international might not fit the profile Spurs are looking for in terms of a player similar to Gallagher, he's more likely to be one for the future in the defensive midfield role.

It's understood that the Championship side could be looking for £20m to allow him to part ways, which might be a little excessive for a player that might not make an immediate impact. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs are being talked about as favourites to sign Hackney, but Middlesbrough are standing firm and don't consider any club likely to secure his signature.