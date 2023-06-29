Tottenham Hotspur have not received an official bid for Harry Kane despite Bayern Munich being heavily linked with the Hotspur Way star, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.Spurs have entered a new era, with Ange Postecoglou being named head coach earlier this month, but there have been doubts over their vice-captain's future.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to The Guardian, Kane is keen to seal a move to Bayern after holding positive discussions over personal terms with the Bundesliga giants.The report suggests the German side will need to fork out a minimum of £100million in order to tempt Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy into cashing in, having failed with an opening bid worth £60million plus add-ons earlier this week.It is understood that Kane is high on Bayern chief Thomas Tuchel's list of transfer targets, while Manchester United are also known to be admirers.Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has claimed a new written offer is being readied at the Allianz Arena after Spurs' striker has already verbally agreed personal terms.Although Manchester United are unwilling to meet Levy's demands over Kane, Chelsea have lodged an enquiry, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact with Tottenham.

What has Michael Bridge said about Kane?

Having spoken with contacts at Tottenham, Bridge understands that Kane has not been the subject of any official proposals at this stage.However, the Sky Sports reporter has refused to rule out the possibility of discussions being held over a potential big-money transfer behind the scenes.Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Sky Sports in Germany reported that Tottenham rejected an offer of £60million plus add-ons for Harry Kane."Tottenham have told me that they received no official bid but, of course, I'm never going to discredit top operators like David Ornstein, Fabrizio Romano or anyone who have reported of there being a bid."

Is Kane likely to stay at Tottenham?

There is uncertainty over Kane's long-term future as, according to Spotrac, he only has 12 months remaining on his £200,000-per-week contract.Although keeping the England skipper on board would be a risk due to him potentially walking away as a free agent next summer, it would be foolish for Levy to allow a man who has just scored 32 goals in an under-par Tottenham side move onto pastures new for less than his true value.Sofascore data highlights that Kane got his name on the scoresheet every 114 minutes in the Premier League last season, emphasising that the north Londoners should do all they can to keep him on board.Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham remain desperate to tie the 29-year-old down to a new contract.Having completed the exciting signing of James Maddison for a £40million fee earlier this week, along with the £17.2million acquisition of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, Spurs should make convincing Kane to put pen-to-paper a priority.