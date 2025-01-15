Tottenham Hotspur's quest to sign Randal Kolo Muani looks to be coming to a bitter end - but the Lilywhites will continue to set their sights on the French market - with GIVEMESPORT sources revealing that they have been offered the chance to sign Jonathan David, Rayan Cherki and Evann Guessand, with Ange Postecoglou looking to find a reprieve after missing out on the former Frankfurt star.

Juventus appear to have won the race to sign Kolo Muani on a straight loan deal until the end of the transfer window - however, that doesn't mean Tottenham can rest in the market, and they still need to find a solution on either a loan deal or a low-price transfer with France's market boasting some real gems.

Sources: Tottenham 'Could Stick' to Ligue 1 Scouting Mission

Kolo Muani won't be joining but others could be sought-after

GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed that Tottenham could stick to the Ligue 1 transfer market, as they look for alternatives to replace Kolo Muani on their shortlist, with the Frenchman set for a loan move to Juventus. Fresh attacking players are needed for an impetus in Tottenham's squad, and sources have stated that Lille star David, Lyon prodigy Cherki and surprise package Guessand are all players that have been offered out by their agents in recent times.

Jonathan David's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 17 =1st Goals 11 1st Key Passes Per Game 0.6 =8th Shots Per Game 2.1 1st Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =8th Match rating 6.92 3rd

Tottenham have scouted plenty of other players in France too, and not just the attacking areas. Of their current crop, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Wilson Odobert have all plied their trade in Ligue 1, whilst club heroes such as Hugo Lloris came from the French top-flight in what was Tottenham's most successful period of this century.

Juventus have been anticipating signing off for a deal for Kolo Muani, which is a blow for Tottenham, who have actively been trying to sign the player for two weeks - and we reported how Daniel Levy's men knew that he would choose Juventus the longer those negotiations dragged on.

The club have also scouted England international Angel Gomes and Andy Diouf, who also play in the top-flight in France, as midfield options, but David - previously labelled as "one of the best strikers in the world" - would represent the best coup of any mentioned player, due to his experience and output for Lille over the past few years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jonathan David has 31 goals in 59 caps for Canada.

Joining the club in the summer of 2020, David has 82 league goals in just 163 games, which is a slightly better tally than one goal per two games - and with Dominic Solanke and Son Heung-min as their only two established goalscorers, David would be a superb signing in a bid to get them on the right track.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 15-01-25.