Tottenham Hotspur have held 'conversations' with Bayer Leverkusen as they look to lure Edmond Tapsoba to Hotspur Way, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having completed the signing of Empoli goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario for an initial £17.2million fee earlier this week, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has set his sights on drafting in further reinforcements.

Tottenham transfer news - Edmond Tapsoba

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham are on the verge of making Tapsoba their latest acquisition after putting a £25million bid on the table.

The report suggests Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has been keen to back Postecoglou in the transfer market, following his appointment earlier this month, and the central defender's addition would conclude a long-running search for a fresh option in the backline.

It is understood that Tapsoba's representatives have indicated a willingness for their client to head to north London, but Tottenham are concerned by additional interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Spurs sent scouts to watch the Burkina Faso international in action last season.

But Leverkusen are in a strong negotiating position as Tapsoba's contract, which sees him pocket £52,000-per-week, still has three years to run.

What has Dean Jones said about Tapsoba?

Although Tottenham have also been linked with Wolfsburg's Micky van de Ven and Fulham centre-half Tosin Adarabioyo, Jones believes Tapsoba is a more likely addition to Tottenham's defence.

The respected journalist is aware that Spurs have opened dialogue with Leverkusen as they look to get the deal over the line.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Tapsoba is the one I've heard the most about in terms of the three of those.

"Conversations are open now, so it'll be interesting to see how those progress and whether Tottenham become convinced that he is the player that they want to go ahead and sign."

Would Tapsoba be a good signing for Tottenham?

According to FBref, Tapsoba averaged more tackles, interceptions and fewer errors than Tottenham stalwart Eric Dier during the 2022/23 campaign.

That highlights the 6 ft 4 colossus, who was described as 'one of the best centre-backs to play in Portugal' by former Vitoria Guimaraes head coach Ivo Vieira, could offer Spurs more stability.

WhoScored data shows that only one Leverkusen teammate, Jonathan Tah, averaged more clearances per Bundesliga outing last term.

But Tapsoba is capable of making an impact in the final third of the pitch as well, having scored 13 goals and provided a further three assists during the early stages of his senior club career.

The 24-year-old, who has made 137 appearances in a Leverkusen shirt, would be a shrewd addition to Tottenham's squad as they enter a new era under Postecoglou.