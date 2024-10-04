Real Madrid have been linked with a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for years now, but the Spanish side may be tiring of their pursuit, as they are now considering a move for Tottenham Hotspur's Pedro Porro instead.

Alexander-Arnold has long been mooted as the most talented right-backs in world football, and historically, Madrid only want the best of the best. With the experienced Dani Carvajal now heading towards his 33rd birthday, the La Liga giants are looking to the future and are hoping to line up his successor for the full-back role. Given Carvajal's dedicated service to the club, and the fact he is captaining the team regularly this season, Madrid need to get this next signing right.

Despite the rumour mill consistently spinning in the direction of the Liverpool star, it has now emerged that Porro is being lined up as an alternative option.

Pedro Porro Could be a Target

The Spurs ace has impressed this season

After a shaky start to his Spurs career upon joining in January 2023, the Spanish defender has adapted to the English game quickly, and is now flourishing as an inverted full-back under Ange Postecoglou.

Porro's form has now caught the eye of Real Madrid, according to CaughtOffside, who claim Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of the 25-year-old's skills and sees him as the ideal option if a move for Alexander-Arnold fails.

Related Ranking the 10 Greatest Tottenham Defenders of All-Time Tottenham have produced some of the greatest defenders England has seen over the years.

The report suggests those at the Bernabeau are already prepared for their pursuit of Alexander-Arnold to come to nothing and now have a plan in place to bring Porro to Madrid instead. It is thought the Lilywhites are concerned they will now lose Porro, who has quickly become one of the best right-backs in Tottenham's history, as he may want to return to his native homeland in Spain.

According to CaughtOffside an offer of around £54 million could be enough to tempt Spurs into discussing a deal. However, it is said this latest bit of speculation could be Real Madrid's attempts to push Alexander-Arnold into a decision.

Is Porro the Best Right-Back in the Premier League?

Spaniard leading the way in statistics

Pedro Porro has been flying of late, as one of the most creative and confident members of Tottenham's in-form side in recent weeks. He's also just been called up to the Spain squad for the first time since March 2024.

As per statistics from DataMB, Porro is officially the highest-rated full-back in the Premier League so far this term, and even leads the way across all of Europe's top five leagues when it comes to crossing, passes into the penalty area, and deep completions.

Pedro Porro 2024/25 statistics (all competitions) Stat Total Appearances 7 Minutes played 626 Progressive carries 20 Tackles and interceptions 27 Clearances 16 Pass completion % 77.8

If he continues in the same vein for this season and beyond, there is no doubt Porro will be included in the conversation as the best right-back in the world. But, if he doesn't win some trophies at Spurs soon, the lure of a club like Real Madrid may be too much to ignore.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 04/10/2024