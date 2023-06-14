Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou is edging towards making David Raya his first signing at Hotspur Way as the Brentford star is on the verge of agreeing personal terms, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Celtic chief was appointed as Spurs' new boss last week, and he will be keen to bolster a squad which missed out on European qualification.

Tottenham transfer news - David Raya

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham are close to agreeing personal terms with Raya ahead of a potential big-money move across London.

The report suggests the Spain international has been identified as Spurs' primary target as they look for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris, although they are aiming to strike a deal for less than Brentford's £40million asking price.

It is understood that Manchester United are also in the hunt to sign Raya and could pounce if Tottenham remain reluctant to meet the Bees' lucrative demands.

The goalkeeper is set to enter the final 12 months of his £25,000-per-week contract, which has led to Brentford chief Thomas Frank admitting a summer exit is in the offing.

Respected journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that negotiations are underway between Tottenham and their Premier League rivals as they aim to acquire Raya's services.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Raya?

Romano understands that Tottenham are on the cusp of reaching an agreement over personal terms with Raya, meaning negotiations with Brentford appears to be the final major obstacle to overcome.

Although the Italian reporter is aware that the north Londoners are unwilling to fork out £40million, discussions are imminent.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The agreement on personal terms with David Raya is almost done. They are negotiating with Brentford, so I think Tottenham have a good chance of finding a way.

"They will not pay £40million, so the price has to change. But I'm sure the conversation will take place soon."

Would Raya be a good signing for Spurs?

FBref statistics highlight that Raya boasted a better save percentage ratio, by a considerable margin, and conceded less goals per 90 minutes than current Tottenham No.1 Lloris last season.

It could be argued that he would be an upgrade on Spurs' captain, who has been offered a lucrative contract by a Saudi Arabian club.

Raya pulled off 154 saves during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, making him the busiest shot-stopper in the competition.

That emphasises the 27-year-old, who has kept 54 clean sheets in 161 Brentford appearances, is reliable between the sticks.

WhoScored handed Raya an average match rating of 6.97 for his performances last term, a figure only bettered by four teammates, meaning Tottenham should pounce.