Ange Postecoglou is pushing for Tottenham Hotspur to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani, according to club insider Paul O Keefe.

Kolo Muani is expected to leave PSG this month after falling down Luis Enrique's pecking order at the Parc des Princes. He's started just two of 10 Ligue 1 games this season, and the Parisians have given up on their £76.4 million signing.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League to get his career back on track. Spurs are in the race to sign the 27-cap France international along with Aston Villa, although the Villans are mainly focused on Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen.

Postecoglou Driving Force Behind Kolo Muani Pursuit

The Frenchman could give Spurs more attacking options

O Keefe responded to speculation online over Spurs pursuing Kolo Muani off the back of Fabrizio Romano's reports over their interest. He claims that the Lilywhites' interest stems from Postecoglou wanting a versatile forward who can 'play across the front'.

Kolo Muani is a centre-forward by trade but has also operated on both wings during his time in the French capital. He's managed four goals and one assist in nine games on the left for the Parisians and spent his youth at Nantes rotating between the right wing and up top.

Randal Kolo Muani PSG Stats 2024-25 (Ligue 1) Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.67 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 7 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (50%) Ground Duels Won 1.8 (41%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (75%)

Spurs are expected to continue their January transfer business after signing Czechia goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. A new attacker and defender are on the North London giants' radar, pointing to a potential swoop for the "ice-cold" Kolo Muani.

According to O Keefe, the north London club are 'trying' to bring in Kolo Muani after Postecoglou made his wishes clear.

Dominic Solanke arrived last summer, and the English forward has been in fine form, scoring seven goals in 17 league games. However, Postecoglou may be keen to ease the goalscoring burden on the 27-year-old.

Postecoglou is also looking to add more options in attack amid Son Heung-min's drop-off this season. The veteran South Korean is in the final few months of his contract, although they are expected to trigger a one-year extension in his contract, per GIVEMESPORT sources.

Timo Werner's Spurs spell looks to be over after drawing the ire of Postecoglou with recent displays. The out-of-form German attacker is expected to return to RB Leipzig once his loan concludes at the end of the season.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 06/01/2025.