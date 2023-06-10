Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is 'delighted' that Leicester City star James Maddison was already 'on the radar' ahead of his arrival and the Hotspur Way recruitment drive could go up a notch in the coming days, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Postecoglou, who was appointed as Spurs' new head coach earlier this week, will be looking to bolster the squad he has inherited in north London.

Tottenham transfer news - James Maddison

According to talkSPORT, Tottenham have opened talks with Leicester after setting their sights on winning the race for Maddison's signature.

The report suggests Postecoglou is keen to move quickly in the transfer market and the England international, who has been identified as a top target, could cost as much as £60million.

It is understood that Tottenham are facing stiff competition from Newcastle United as they look to land Maddison following Leicester's relegation from the Premier League.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the creative midfielder could be Spurs' most expensive signing of the summer if he opts to head to the capital instead of Tyneside.

Maddison is set to enter the final year of his Leicester contract, which is worth £110,000-per-week, at the end of the month.

What has Dean Jones said about Maddison?

Jones understands that Tottenham are now able to up the ante in their pursuit of targets after the appointment of Postecoglou.

The transfer insider is aware that the former Celtic chief was pleased to learn that Maddison was already on Spurs' shortlist of potential arrivals before moving into the hot-seat.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Spurs are able to step up their recruitment from this week and one of the really exciting things fans can look forward to is which creative player will land.

"The way Postecoglou sets up his teams is always with a focus on attack, and he wants to entertain, so he is delighted James Maddison was already on the radar.

"The days of boring Spurs displays should be a thing of the past and a signing like this would be a great sign of intent."

Would Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

Although he was unable to keep Leicester in the top flight, Sofascore data highlights that Maddison found the back of the net every 248 minutes and created 12 big chances during the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The 26-year-old, who has been on the Foxes' books since completing a switch worth up to £24million five years ago, would make Tottenham even more of a force in the final third of the pitch.

Maddison racked up 19 goal contributions ahead of the domestic season reaching its climax last month and would thrive off linking up with the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min if they remain in the capital.

The former Norwich City man also has an abundance of Premier League experience, having made 163 appearances in the competition, and that will be a further attraction for Postecoglou.

WhoScored handed Maddison an average match rating of 7.24 as he fought to keep Leicester away from the Championship, but their relegation could play into Tottenham's hands.