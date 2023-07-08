Tottenham Hotspur have 'enquired' over Jadon Sancho's availability ahead of potentially looking to tempt the Manchester United star to Hotspur Way, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs strengthened their attacking options with the £40million acquisition of James Maddison last month, but head coach Ange Postecoglou is seeking further fresh faces ahead of his first season at the helm.

Tottenham transfer news - Jadon Sancho

According to the Daily Star, Tottenham are considering whether to launch a £50million bid for Sancho as Postecoglou continues to reshape the squad he inherited.

The report suggests an offer closer to £60million will be needed to tempt Manchester United into sanctioning the winger's departure.

But Tottenham have been handed a boost in their pursuit as Borussia Dortmund have opted against attempting to seal Sancho's return to Signal Iduna Park.

The Bundesliga giants, who sold the England international to Manchester United in a £73million deal less than two years ago, had been keeping tabs on his situation.

Sancho's £350,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, while the Red Devils have an option to extend the agreement by another 12 months, leaving them in a strong negotiating position.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to give the 23-year-old another season to prove his worth at Old Trafford.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sancho?

Jacobs understands that Tottenham have contacted Manchester United in an attempt to discover whether Sancho, who has been tipped to become a 'superstar' by former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe, is on the market.

The respected journalist is aware that Postecoglou is looking add further quality to his squad after enjoying a strong start to the transfer window.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "With Jadon Sancho, Tottenham have enquired. I'm not aware that they've advanced anything beyond that at this point.

"They've also got good other business done now, quite early in the window, including James Maddison."

What's next for Tottenham?

Having led Celtic to 83 wins from 113 matches, according to Transfermarkt, Postecoglou is preparing to have a crack at the Premier League for the first time in his managerial career.

The 57-year-old, whose first competitive fixture at the helm will come in the form of a trip to Brentford on August 13, was appointed as Tottenham's head coach last month.

One of Postecoglou's first jobs in north London is attempting to persuade Harry Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his £200,000-per-week contract, to stay at the club.

Spurs have attempted to end speculation over the England captain's future by putting a new deal on the table, but he is in no rush to put pen-to-paper.

Kane has held discussions with Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel over a potential move to the reigning Bundesliga champions, which has angered Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

Considering the frontman ended the 2022/23 campaign with 32 goals - which still was not enough to secure qualification for a European competition - it is of paramount importance that Postecoglou has him among his options for the upcoming season.