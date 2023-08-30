Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is a 'huge fan' of Brennan Johnson and more interested in luring the Nottingham Forest talisman to Hotspur Way than a winger he managed at Celtic, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Having recouped £100million from the sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich earlier this month, Spurs are looking to draft in a fresh attacking option ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Tottenham transfer news - Brennan Johnson

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham have held positive talks with Johnson's representatives and opened discussions with Forest over a potential late deal.

The Italian journalist suggests Spurs have been boosted in their pursuit of the Wales international, who has started all three of his current employers' Premier League fixtures so far this season, as Brentford have cooled their interest and moved onto alternative targets.

It is understood that Tottenham have not submitted a formal bid for Johnson at this stage, but Forest will only consider offers in the region of £50million.

The Midlands side have already shown they are unwilling to lower their demands as a £40million proposal put forward by Brentford earlier this week was snubbed.

Postecoglou has made Johnson his number one attacking target after identifying his versatility as a key asset, while an offer which includes fringe players potentially heading in the opposite direction has been mooted.

The 22-year-old is willing to join Tottenham, with personal terms not expected to be an issue, and respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that behind the scenes talks have been held over testing Forest's resolve.

Tottenham Hotspur summer signings Fee Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus) - loan to permanent £25.6m James Maddison (Leicester City) £40m Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli) £17.2m Manor Solomon Free Pedro Porro (Sporting CP) £39m Micky van de Ven (Wolfsburg) £43m Ashley Phillips (Blackburn) Undisclosed All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Johnson?

Although Tottenham have been linked with a move for Al-Ittihad's Jota, who shone under Postecoglou at Celtic, Bridge understands the Australian's sole focus is on landing Johnson.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that the Spurs chief is an admirer of the Forest man and will make the final call on whether to meet his valuation.

When asked about a potential move for Jota, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "It's not something I've been told, although he scored on Monday. The only target I think Spurs have at the moment is a right-sided forward who can play up front, and that's Brennan Johnson.

"I'm told Postecoglou is a huge fan. At the end of the day, whatever player comes in or goes out, the manager has the final say. I know he is a head coach, but Postecoglou genuinely has the final say and does like him."

What's next for Tottenham?

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg may have made his final appearance in a Tottenham shirt as, according to the Telegraph, Manchester United are mulling over whether to make a late move for his services.

The report suggests the Red Devils have been offered the opportunity to open talks as Spurs are willing to sell the Denmark international, who has been on the north Londoners' books since completing a £15million switch from Southampton three years ago.

Tottenham were demanding £40million for Hojbjerg earlier this summer and Manchester United could pounce after a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid failed to come to fruition.

Although the central midfielder has gained interest from Saudi Arabia, his preference is to remain in Europe if he heads onto pastures new.

Rubber-stamping a move to Old Trafford would allow Hojbjerg to seal a reunion with ten Hag as he made 14 appearances under the Manchester United chief when he was in charge of Bayern Munich II.