Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane could seal a move to Bayern Munich 'in the next few days' after making a key decision at Hotspur Way, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Ange Postecoglou has been left in limbo as, with a season-opening trip to Brentford less than two weeks away, the Spurs boss is still unsure whether the first-choice striker will be among his options.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to The Mail on Sunday, Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are set to hold discussions with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy on Monday as they look to get a deal for Kane over the line.

The report suggests the reigning Bundesliga champions are confident of reaching an agreement for the England captain, who has scored 280 goals for his boyhood club, and are likely to bid around £75million.

It is understood that the coming hours are crucial as Bayern aim to persuade Tottenham into parting with their all-time leading marksman.

The German giants' hopes of acquiring Kane have been bolstered after Spurs owner Joe Lewis has told Levy he must sanction a move if the 30-year-old is unwilling to agree fresh terms as they are not prepared to see him walk away as a free agent.

Kane's contract, which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week, has less than 12 months to run and he has not put pen-to-paper at this stage.

Italian reporter Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tottenham's academy graduate has confirmed Bayern is the only club he wants to join after holding conversations with Thomas Tuchel, the Bavarian side's head coach.

What has Dean Jones said about Kane?

Although he has doubts over whether Bayern are willing to pay upwards of £100million for Kane, Jones has revealed that sources are confident a compromise could be reached with Tottenham in the coming days.

The respected journalist believes the frontman's decision not to sign a contract extension has given his suitors renewed optimism ahead of holding crunch talks with Levy.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "This is a very fragile period of the transfer window because if you lose a star player now, it absolutely shatters your plans for the new season.

"Bayern are poised to do exactly that to Spurs because they want to get a deal done this week. It won’t be easy, far from it, but we have reached the stage where they are going to put everything on the table and hope that Daniel Levy and Co. can see the upside to selling him at the price they propose.

"I have serious doubts about Bayern spending over £100million, so the chances of this deal actually going through have to be measured carefully, especially as Bayern have never gone near this level of spending on one player before.

"But because of the Kane stance, it is not impossible. There has been no news on him having any interest in a new Spurs contract, so that avenue is currently shut down.

"Let's see because sources in Germany seem genuinely confident something positive could happen in the next few days."

What's next for Tottenham?

Kane is not the only Tottenham man being linked with an exit as, according to MailOnline, Sergio Reguilon has emerged as a target for Real Sociedad.

The report suggests the left-back, who was limited to 12 appearances when he spent last season on loan with Atletico Madrid, could be offloaded as Postecoglou looks to oversee a clear-out in north London.

But Tottenham do not need to sell Reguilon on the cheap as he still has two years remaining on his £48,000-per-week contract.

The Spaniard has been on Spurs' books since sealing a £32million switch from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid in September 2020.

Reguilon has gone on to rack up 11 goal contributions in 67 outings for Tottenham, but he has fallen out of favour.