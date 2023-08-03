Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou is 'very unlikely' to show faith in long-term Hotspur Way outcast Tanguy Ndombele for a key reason, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have entered their final preparations ahead of the Premier League campaign getting underway with a short trip to Brentford on August 13.

Tottenham transfer news - Tanguy Ndombele

According to the Mirror, Ndombele could bring the curtain down on his Tottenham career in the not-too-distant future as Galatasaray are looking to agree an £11million deal.

The report suggests Spurs are prepared to cut their losses with the Frenchman after Postecoglou has dipped into the transfer market to bolster his creative midfield options with the £40million addition of James Maddison.

It is understood that Ndombele is not part of the former Celtic chief's plans in north London, which has led to Tottenham seeking a buyer and Galatasaray's Turkish rivals Fenerbahce entering the race for his signature.

The development comes after Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge told GIVEMESPORT there was a chance of Postecoglou handing the 26-year-old an opportunity to prove his worth.

Although Spurs forked out a club-record fee of £63million to sign Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Lyon in 2019, he has failed to live up to expectations.

The midfielder has been restricted to just 91 appearances for the capital club, with loan spells at Napoli and Lyon being sanctioned after falling out of favour.

Ndombele is Tottenham's joint-top earner, alongside Harry Kane, as his contract allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week.

What has Paul Brown said about Ndombele?

Brown believes Ndombele will find it difficult to work his way into Postecoglou's plans, despite a number of Tottenham supporters wanting him to remain at the club, as a succession of managers have already failed to get the best out of him.

The respected journalist feels the north Londoners will not hesitate in cashing in if a suitable offer is tabled before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I know there's a lot of Spurs fans who are still hoping that Ndombele will become a big player for them.

"I know there are a lot of Spurs fans who like him a lot because they see the tricks and the little bits of magic he comes up with every now and then. They see a player there who, if he can do that more consistently, could go on to great things at the club.

"But I genuinely don't think it's going to happen for him at Spurs. He has been quite happy to play away from the club for some time.

"A succession of managers have had a bit of a go at him, both in public and in private, but it hasn't lit a fire underneath him and he hasn't really responded to any of them.

"It's hard to see him finding a way back into the team. I think it'd be very unlikely for Spurs to show that kind of faith in him now, so I think he probably needs a move. I think the club accept that.

"If they were to find a home for him where they can recoup some of the huge fee they paid, I think they'd be only too happy to do it."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Tottenham?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have been keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson ahead of potentially swooping in.

The report suggests Brentford, Aston Villa, Everton and West Ham United are also keen on the Wales international, who scored 10 goals last season, and a £40million bid could be enough to tempt the Tricky Trees into sanctioning his exit.

Brentford have attempted to persuade Nottingham Forest into cashing in by lodging two offers for Johnson, but both proposals have been turned down.

The Midlands club are in a strong negotiating position as the 22-year-old's £30,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.