Richarlison has reportedly told friends he wants out of Tottenham Hotspur and has his sights set on a move to the Saudi Pro League, according to Football Insider.

The 27-year-old has rarely featured for Spurs this season due to a hamstring problem. He's endured a difficult spell with the North Londoners, and Dominic Solanke's arrival last summer only further jeopardized his opportunity to be Ange Postecoglou's main forward.

The "unbelievable" Brazilian has made just six Premier League appearances, and they have all been off the bench. He joined the club from Everton in 2022 for £60 million but has failed to live up to the price tag. He has over two years left to run on his contract but is pushing to leave and has become 'fed up' with his squad status under Postecoglou.

Richarlison Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances (starts) 6 (0) Goals 0 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 0.19 Ground Duels Won 0.8 (42%) Aerial Duels Won 0.2 (33%)

Richarlison Wants To Leave Tottenham

The Brazilian Is A Long-Term Saudi Pro League Target

Richarlison's future could lie in the Saudi Pro League, where several stars struggling in Europe are handed an escape and on lucrative contracts. A deal isn't close, but he reportedly has his 'eyes set' on a mega-money move to the Middle East.

It's said that there has been a 'long-standing interest' in Richarlison from Saudi Arabia. He could follow in the footsteps of compatriots Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, who left the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League years ago.

Postecoglou was handed a blow this week when Randal Kolo Muani opted to join Juventus on loan, snubbing a move to Spurs. The French forward was reportedly the Australian coach's top target to bolster his side's attack this month.

A potential Richarlison would only further emphasise the need for the Lilywhites to bring in an attacking reinforcement or two. GIVEMESPORT sources have learned that the North London club have been offered the chance to sign Ligue 1 trio Jonathan David, Rayan Cherki and Evann Guessand.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 17/01/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.