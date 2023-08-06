Highlights Tottenham Hotspur are active in the transfer market, with both incomings and outgoings expected before the deadline, according to reliable journalists.

Tottenham Hotspur are far from finished in the transfer market, with both incomings and outgoings expected to be sanctioned before next month's deadline, three reliable journalists have revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

New boss Ange Postecoglou will be feeling confident ahead of next week's season opener against Brentford, given the business he's managed to get over the line so far.

Spurs' marquee signing was the £40 million purchase of Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, who put pen-to-paper on a five-year deal at the club.

The former Foxes man joined alongside goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, whose £17 million move from Italian outfit Empoli was secured earlier in the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Spurs have also confirmed the free signing of Israeli attacker Manor Solomon, who completed a Tottenham Hotspur Stadium switch following the termination of his contract with Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk.

Solomon enjoyed a fruitful spell on loan at Fulham last season, where the 24-year-old netted five times in 24 appearances for the Cottagers.

However, with the new campaign fast approaching, there is an expectation that Postecoglou and Co. will look to confirm even more deals in the coming weeks.

In the latest update provided to GIVEMESPORT, three reputable journalists shared their insight on deals involving Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Kane and a new central defender.

Tanguy Ndombele

No player in Tottenham's history has cost more than Tanguy Ndombele, with the midfielder joining for a whopping £63 million in July 2019.

Tipped as a future star of the European game, it's safe to say Ndombele hasn't met expectations, with a move away from the capital club now expected.

Ndombele racked up 91 appearances during his spell at Spurs, before being shipped out on loan to eventual Serie A champions Napoli last season.

There were rumours that the Frenchman could be handed a reprieve ahead of the 2023/24 season, with journalist Paul Brown telling GIVEMESPORT Ndombele did fit the profile of a Postecoglou player.

But now, with less than one month of the window left, it's believed the midfielder will be allowed to leave for good.

It's reported by The Daily Mirrorthat Tottenham will lose a significant chunk of their investment on Ndombele, with Turkish side Galatasaray eyeing up a swoop.

The report suggests a fee of £11 million could be enough to tempt Spurs into a sale this summer.

And when quizzed about interest in the former Lyon man, Italian journalist Rudy Galetti admitted another Turkish club were monitoring his situation.

On the 26-year-old, Galetti said: "At the moment the major interest is from two to Turkish clubs.

"Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are looking for a new midfielder, but in the future of the French player, everything in this moment can happen."

Harry Kane

Of course, the biggest Tottenham story in terms of outgoings this summer is in relation to Harry Kane, whose future at the north Londoners is still far from being resolved.

Talks between Spurs and Bayern Munich took place earlier this week, with The Athletic reporting the latter were still some £25 million off the desired valuation.

It comes after two bids have already been rejected by Spurs, with Bayern Munich said to be prepping a third offer, which would eclipse the Bundesliga side's record transfer spend on one player (viaThe Daily Mail).

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is believed to have demanded a fee in the region of £100 million for Kane, whose £200,000-per-week contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 season.

Unlikely to match the asking price set by Spurs, Bayern Munich are pushing to drive the price down as far as possible, with journalist Paul Brown telling GIVEMEPSPORT that it could depend on the add-ons.

On the current state of play, Brown said: “Bayern Munich think they can get a relative bargain because of the contract situation and the fact that they know that the player wants to leave.

“Levy is trying to hold out for as much money as he can get, but at some point there's going to come a crunch and either side is going to have to decide whether to go along with the other’s demands or to walk away.

“That could happen at literally any time. But I don't see Bayern Munich paying the kind of money that Spurs would be entirely happy with.

“A lot is going to come down to the add-ons and if the add-ons are acceptable for Spurs, in the sense they think they’re achievable, I think they might do it.

“But I cannot see Bayern Munich from the bids they've made so far going as high in terms of an initial transfer fee.

“We're still at a bit of an impasse there and that could be broken at any time or it could go on, we'll have to wait and see.”

Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba

As for incomings at Hotspur Way, a new centre back is being tipped to sign for the 2008 League Cup winners before the window shuts.

Both Micky Van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba have been considered by the two-time English champions, with 90min reporting last month that the Bundesliga duo were both in advanced talks with Tottenham.

Italian journalist Galetti previously told GIVEMEPSORT that Tapsoba was 'one step away' from making the move to north London, but interest in the defender has soon cooled off.

That's because, according to a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano who told his 17.5 million Twitter followers the Van de Ven deal was in the 'final stages'.

With a deal for Van de Ven seemingly now imminent, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT he thinks it's unlikely Spurs will go on to sign Tapsoba as well.

On the status of Spurs' transfer targets, Taylor said: "A couple of weeks ago, it looked like there was progress being made on both fronts.

"I think it will be Tapsoba or Van de Ven - it won't be both. And at the moment I think Tapsoba is a player that's going to be costing a lot more than Van de Ven because he's held in high regard by Bayer Leverkusen, who see him as one of the best young centre-backs in in in European football."