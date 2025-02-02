Sergio Reguilon is the most likely first team player to leave Tottenham Hotspur before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday night, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

However, an exit deal for the left-back still remains unlikely with no 'concrete' offers on the table at present.

Outgoings Unlikely at Hotspur Way

Reguilon looks set to stay

Spurs have already parted with a number of young players this month, with Matthew Craig, Alfie Dorrington, Will Lankshear and new signing Min-Hyeok Yang all going out on loan.

However, that looks set to be the end of the exits as Monday's transfer deadline looms. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Bridge suggested out-of-favour defender Reguilon is the most likely player to leave the Lilywhites due to his wages, but explained that even the Spaniard looks set to stay. He said:

"There's been a few murmurings [about Reguilon] but nothing concrete. I still think if there was any first-team player that would potentially move, it would be Reguilon as he's on quite a comfortable wage. Spurs would get a very small fee or some kind of loan fee and his contract would expire. But as things stand, I think he'll stay and I don't see any outgoings from Spurs because they're just so short."

Regulion to See Out Contract on Bizarre Tottenham Spell

Left-Back has never found a place in north London

Should Regulion stay at Spurs come the end of Deadline Day, he'll see out a five-year contract which hasn't panned out in the way many expected when the left-back initially joined the club.

Back in 2020, Regulion was a highly-rated talent. He emerged from Real Madrid's academy system and a season-long loan with Sevilla saw him earn a place in the 2019-20 Europa League team of the season, while being called up to the Spanish national team. Spurs reached a £32m agreement in summer 2020 with Real Madrid, who included a buyback clause.

But despite showing some brief glimpses of elite quality, Reguilon has instead spent as much of his Spurs career out on loan as he has in the first-team, struggling to impress during spells with Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Brentford after two largely unimpressive seasons as Tottenham's first-choice left-back.

The calibre of clubs willing to loan Reguilon points to his reputation as a potentially top-quality left-back, but his performance levels haven't been consistent and he now looks set to leave Spurs on a free transfer this summer. It will bring to a close a Tottenham career that promised so much, but delivered very little.