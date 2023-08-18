Tottenham Hotspur are 'seriously interested' in Gift Orban and a move for the Gent star could develop 'in the next days', but journalist Rudy Galetti has told GIVEMESPORT there is a potential stumbling block at Hotspur Way.

Having sold Harry Kane to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in a deal worth £100million last week, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.

Tottenham transfer news - Gift Orban

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have set their sights on landing Orban after he has blown scouts away with his performances in a Gent shirt.

The report suggests the north Londoners are targeting the striker as he has bags of potential and there is confidence that could help to fill the void left by Kane, who scored 280 goals for Spurs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Orban is keen to seal a switch to the Premier League, which could play into Tottenham's hands as they attempt to get the deal over the line.

The Nigerian has made a prolific start to the season, finding the back of the net five times in as many games, and it has led to Tottenham holding discussions with Gent over a move through intermediaries.

It is understood that Spurs are readying a bid for Orban as they want to test his current employers' resolve before the summer window slams shut on September 1.

The 21-year-old has found the back of the net 25 times and contributed a further two assists in 27 appearances for the Jupiler Pro League outfit.

What has Rudy Galetti said about Orban?

Galetti understands that Tottenham are keen to soften the blow of seeing talisman Kane head to Bayern by recruiting Orban.

But the Italian journalist believes Gent's demands could prove to be a sticking point as they are seeking up to £30million and refusing to lower their valuation.

Galetti told GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham are seriously interested in Gift Orban. They are targeting him as one of the possible replacements for Harry Kane.

"After approaching the representatives of the striker, the pace of a potential deal is a little bit slow. Spurs, in fact, want to negotiate a fair price with Gent, but the Belgian club seem to be quite adamant in their position for the Nigerian player.

"The Belgian club already set the price for Gift Orban at around €30million or €35million. The price is considered a bit high by Tottenham.

"Gent, today, don't want to lower their request. They are still in talks, so let's wait for the developments, which are expected in the next days."

Giovani Lo Celso could leave

Giovani Lo Celso could head through the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium exit door in the coming days as Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via Sport Witness, have revealed Napoli are in advanced talks over acquiring the Argentinian.

The report suggests discussions are set to resume as the reigning Serie A champions are eager to reach an agreement after Spurs chairman Daniel Levy concentrated on negotiating Kane's exit.

Barcelona head coach Xavi is also pushing to land Lo Celso, but the La Liga giants' financial issues mean a move to Catalonia is unlikely at this stage.

Although the creative midfielder is keen to seal his Tottenham departure, the north Londoners are only interested in sanctioning a permanent sale.

Lo Celso returned to the capital at the end of last season, having made 29 appearances while on loan with Villarreal.

But the 27-year-old has failed to produce his best form since Tottenham forked out £55.3million to sign him from Real Betis.

Galetti understands the Seville-based outfit are eager to seal a reunion with Lo Celso, who is on a contract worth £100,000-per-week in north London.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "Napoli are asking for him, even if he is not considered a priority. But Real Betis, especially, are working to sign him.

"He knows La Liga well and knows Betis very well after playing there in the past. He is open to a possible return to the club.

"Talks are ongoing with Tottenham over a loan transfer with an option to buy. The two clubs are discussing and we have to wait for developments."

Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

Tottenham have teething problems

Tottenham were not afraid to splash the cash in order to draft James Maddison in as, according to Sky Sports, he linked up with Postecoglou's charges after a £40million fee was agreed with Leicester City earlier in the transfer window.

The playmaker has quickly been named as one of Spurs' vice-captains, alongside Cristian Romero, highlighting how highly he is valued in his new surroundings.

Maddison has secured a £170,000-per-week contract by joining Tottenham, and he made his competitive debut during the opening day draw against Brentford last weekend.

The former Norwich City man made an instant impact, grabbing two assists as Postecoglou grabbed his first point in the hot-seat.

Maddison, who has 43 Premier League goals to his name, will be eager to build on the promising performance when Manchester United visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Reputable journalist Paul Brown believes Maddison producing the goods on a regular basis will be key if Spurs are to enjoy a successful first season under Postecoglou's stewardship.

He also feels Yves Bissouma, who set Tottenham back up to £35million when he arrived from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion last year, could play a pivotal role as the capital club look to overcome some early teething problems.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "I think Bissouma and Maddison could be key to whether this works or not.

"Maddison played in an interesting role in the game with Brentford. He floated around a lot and was mostly operating in the sort of areas you'd expect a No.10 to, but he wasn't playing as an out-and-out No.10.

"I think that there will probably be some teething problems with getting the system to work, but the way they set up is certainly really interesting. And I think that both Bissouma and Maddison could have big seasons here."