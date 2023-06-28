Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of completing the signing of James Maddison and the Leicester City star could be unveiled as the latest arrival at Hotspur Way tonight, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs sealed the acquisition of Guglielmo Vicario for an initial £17.2million fee earlier this week, but head coach Ange Postecoglou is on the brink of wrapping up another deal.

Tottenham transfer news - James Maddison

According to The Guardian, Maddison is set to undergo a medical before his £40million move to Tottenham is rubber-stamped.

The report suggests the England international has already agreed a long-term contract with the north Londoners and he will allow Postecoglou to implement a more attacking style of play.

It is understood that Tottenham are on the brink of signing Maddison after discussions with Leicester progressed on Tuesday night.

The development comes after transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that the creative midfielder had been identified as Postecoglou's top target.

Tottenham appear to have won the race for Maddison's signature despite facing competition from the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Arsenal.

What has Michael Bridge said about Maddison?

Bridge understands that Maddison is hours away from signing on the dotted line to officially become a Tottenham player.

The Sky Sports reporter also believes seeing off Premier League rivals for the Leicester man's signature will be a confidence booster for Postecoglou.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Wednesday, Bridge said: "I think it's going to be done tonight. It's a very good signing and he is someone who I'm sure Ange Postecoglou will fit straight into his system.

"It's also a boost for Postecoglou because it says, 'I'm a very good England international and I want to play for you'.

"I think it's a really, really good transfer for Tottenham."

Will Maddison be a good signing for Tottenham?

Maddison may have failed to keep Leicester in the Premier League, but Sofascore data highlights that he averaged a goal every 248 minutes and played 2.3 key passes per outing last season.

In fact, the 26-year-old got his name on the scoresheet 10 times in all competitions, while he also chipped in with a further nine assists, underlining his quality in the final third of the pitch.

WhoScored handed Maddison an average match rating of 7.24 for his top flight displays, a figure which was not surpassed by any teammates in the Leicester dressing room.

With that being the case, making a move for the £110,000-per-week talent was a no-brainer from Tottenham's point of view.

Maddison has racked up 77 goal contributions in 163 Premier League appearances, and he could be a game-changing signing as Postecoglou looks to make his mark at Spurs.