Noise around a potential Tottenham Hotspur move to sign Lille striker Jonathan David in January is quiet, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs sit 14th in the Premier League after 21 games, having won just seven of them in a season that has been derailed by injuries. Ange Postecoglou has guided his team to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, however, with there being a chance for him to end Spurs’ 17-year major trophy drought, given that the club hold a 1-0 advantage over Liverpool after the first leg of the semi-finals.

Injuries have hit Spurs hard in defence, with first-choice centre-backs Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven having missed chunks of the season along with back-up Ben Davies. This, combined with some shaky form from Radu Dragusin, has meant that Spurs have deployed midfielder Archie Gray and full-back Djed Spence at the back.

They too have had problems with their goalkeepers, as both Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster have been forced into spending time on the sidelines. Earlier in the window, Spurs signed Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague to further bolster their goalkeeping ranks.

Not only that, but Spurs are also lightly-stocked at the striker position, with only Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as their two recognised number nines. Richarlison has struggled with injury for much of the season and while Timo Werner and Son Heung-min can offer cover, it is understandable that they would want another out-and-out striker.

Tottenham Quiet on Jonathan David

The Lille striker is more likely to move in the summer

Despite Spurs’ need for extra bodies in attack following a failed move for Paris Saint-Germain's Randal Kolo Muani, Sheth has claimed that David will not be moving to North London during the current winter transfer window.

He told GIVEMESPORT:

“There’s not been much noise from Tottenham with regard to Jonathan David. What my information is, about David himself, is that Lille won’t be doing any business on him in this transfer window. “I think there’s an acceptance that he won’t be signing a new contract and he’ll leave for free in the summer. He might not even sign a pre-contract agreement with anyone. I think he just wants to assess all of his options in the summer.”

A Canadian international, Jonathan David has spent his entire senior career in Europe, having made his debut for Gent in 2018 after moving there from Canada. After two years in Belgium, he joined Lille in a deal that made him the most expensive Canadian player of all time.

David helped Lille win Ligue 1 in his debut season, temporarily interrupting the comprehensive grasp that Paris Saint-Germain have on the division. Since then, despite not winning another league title, David’s game has developed steadily, but noticeably. He also, last year, became the leading goalscorer of his national team.

