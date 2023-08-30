Tottenham Hotspur 'must sell or loan' a minimum of five outcasts ahead of boss Ange Postecoglou looking to strike a deadline day deal for a Premier League star at Hotspur Way, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have already recouped a significant amount of cash since the summer window opened for business, thanks in the most part to Harry Kane's £100million switch to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, but further outgoings are expected ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Tottenham transfer news - Potential departures

According to MailOnline, Tottenham are looking to offload the likes of Sergio Reguilon, Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso and Tanguy Ndombele before the window slams shut.

The report suggests the north Londoners are also keen to sell Eric Dier, who has made 361 appearances in a Spurs shirt, but he would prefer to see out the remaining months of his contract and leave as a free agent next summer.

Tottenham have reached an agreement to send Ndombele on loan to Genoa for the remainder of the campaign, but the Serie A side are still trying to convince the central midfielder to make the move.

Paris Saint-Germain are also considering an approach for the Frenchman, who became Spurs' most expensive signing when he sealed a £63million switch from Lyon.

Dier has been offered to Bayern Munich and the Bavarian giants' hierarchy are holding discussions over whether to pounce, with his versatility making him an increasingly attractive proposition.

But Borussia Dortmund are pushing hard to beat their domestic rivals to the England international's signature, while Fulham have also been presented with an opportunity to acquire his services.

Manchester United are considering a late move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as well, highlighting that there is likely to be plenty of activity in north London ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Tottenham Hotspur - selected exits Fee Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) £100m Harry Winks (Leicester City) £10m Lucas Moura (Free agent) Released Tom Bloxham (Blackburn Rovers) Free Joe Rodon (Leeds United) Loan Alfie Devine (Port Vale) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Tottenham outgoings?

Bridge understands that Tottenham will need to offload at least five players who have been deemed surplus to requirements before Postecoglou can up the ante in his pursuit of Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Hugo Lloris, Ndombele, Sanchez, Dier, Japhet Tanganga and Hojbjerg - who are on contracts worth a combined £575,000-per-week and valued by Transfermarkt at close to £95million - are up for grabs.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "My understanding is that Spurs must sell or loan at least five players for an incoming to come in.

"They are big-name players as well, like Hugo Lloris, Tanguy Ndombele, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Japhet Tanganga and potentially Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"Around five of them need to leave before Spurs can do anything. I think there is interest in Johnson, but it could be a deadline day one."

What's next for Tottenham?

Tottenham have made inroads in their attempts to land Johnson as, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the capital club have held positive talks with his representatives and opened discussions with Forest over a potential late deal.

The Italian journalist suggests Spurs have been boosted in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, who has started all three of his current employers' Premier League fixtures so far this season, as Brentford have cooled their interest and moved onto alternative targets.

Tottenham have not submitted a formal bid for Johnson at this stage, but Forest will only consider offers in the region of £50million after snubbing a £40million proposal from Brentford earlier this week.

The Wales international is willing to join Tottenham, with personal terms not expected to be an issue, and respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that behind the scenes talks have been held over testing Forest's resolve.