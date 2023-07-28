Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane may have already made his final competitive appearance for the club after a key development behind the scenes at Hotspur Way, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The striker is Spurs' all-time leading goalscorer, having found the back of the net 280 times since coming through the north Londoners' ranks, but there is serious doubt over whether he will be among head coach Ange Postecoglou's options by the time the new Premier League campaign gets underway.

Tottenham transfer news - Harry Kane

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich are increasingly confident of striking a deal which will see Kane head to the Bundesliga ahead of the summer window slamming shut on September 1.

The report suggests the German giants are not worried about additional interest coming in from Paris Saint-Germain and the England captain, who scored 32 goals last term, will not sign a new contract this summer.

That has put Tottenham in a difficult position as Kane's current agreement, which allows him to pocket £200,000-per-week, has less than 12 months to run.

It has led to Spurs owner Joe Lewis telling chairman Daniel Levy he must sanction the 29-year-old's exit if he is unwilling to agree fresh terms as they are not prepared to see him walk away as a free agent.

The capital club's change of stance has resulted in Bayern chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe opting against heading to Japan for a pre-season tour as they are looking to seal a £100million deal for Kane.

Manchester United may also revive their interest in the frontman after initially ending their pursuit due to Levy's demands.

But Italian journalist Rudy Galetti recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kane has confirmed Bayern is the only club he wants to leave Tottenham for after holding conversations with Thomas Tuchel, the Bavarian side's head coach.

What has Paul Brown said about Kane?

Brown understands that Tottenham are open to selling Kane if a suitable offer is lodged, having softened their stance as time ticks down on his contract.

The respected journalist is aware that discussions have been held behind the scenes and a big-money move to Bayern appears to be on the cards.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: "Tottenham's stance has softened considerably since the beginning of the window, when they were consistently briefing everyone that Kane would not be sold, offers were not welcome and they would not even listen to clubs who came in saying they wanted the player.

"That's completely changed. Talks have been held already and if Bayern Munich get to a reasonable fee for Kane, I think Spurs will accept it now.

"I think we're seeing the end-game now for Kane at Spurs, so it all depends on whether a deal can be worked out."

What's next for Tottenham?

It appears that Postecoglou could be frustrated in his efforts to land Conor Gallagher as, according to the Evening Standard, West Ham United are confident of beating Tottenham to his signature if he is to leave Chelsea.

The report suggests the Hammers are optimistic of seeing off competition from Spurs, despite having a £40million bid rejected earlier this week and a £50million price tag being slapped on the England international.

Gallagher has worked his way onto Tottenham's radar after being identified as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who could be on his way to Atletico Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund have also been in the hunt for the Chelsea midfielder, highlighting that he is in-demand heading into the final weeks of the transfer window.