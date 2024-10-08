Tottenham Hotspur are tracking the progress of Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, and are expected to join the race to sign the winger in upcoming transfer windows, according to Football Insider.

Dibling has burst onto the scene this season with the Saints, sparkling in the Premier League despite the south coast outfit's struggles, appearing in all seven of Russell Martin's side's fixtures thus far. The 18-year-old has produced several impressive performances, and is subsequently attracting significant interest from an array of clubs.

Spurs are said to be one of the potential suitors who have sent scouts to watch Dibling, and are eager to acquire him before his value skyrockets. It's understood that Southampton are desperate to keep their starlet, and that they'll look to offer him significantly improved contract terms in an attempt to do so.

Spurs Interested in Dibling

He's under contract until 2027

Joining Southampton at the age of eight, Dibling has risen through the Saints' youth set-up, and has finally emerged into the club's first team in recent months after a short spell in Chelsea's Cobham academy. The Exeter-born man made his senior debut last season, and has been firmly promoted into the first team this campaign under Martin.

Starting each of Southampton's last four league games, the teenager has demonstrated a remarkable level for a player of his age, and was labelled 'fantastic' by Peter Crouch after a particularly impressive display at home to Manchester United in September. These promising performances have inevitably sparked interest from several top flight clubs, looking to pick up a talented young player for a cut-price in the case that Southampton are relegated.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are among the sides that have watched the player this season, and are weighing up a move for him in either January or, more likely, the summer. Southampton will look to tie him down to fresh terms to deter this interest, but the opportunity to join a club that will certainly continue to play Premier League football could be too enticing for Dibling.

It's understood that the Lillywhites are huge admirers of the prospect, who has been described as "special", and are keen on landing him before his stock rises further and the Saints demand a greater price tag. Ange Postecoglou is looking to strengthen his squad in the wide forward areas and has identified Dibling as a player who can usurp the likes of Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Dejan Kulusevski in the long-term.

Dibling's Premier League Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 7 Minutes Played 371 Goals 1 Shots Per 90 1.7 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.71 Key Passes Per 90 2.68

Martin Under Pressure

There have been calls to sack the manager

With the Saints having lost six of their opening seven games, accumulating just one point and sitting 19th in the Premier League table, Martin is under pressure. The English head coach led the club back to the top flight at the first time of asking, but his possession-oriented football has thus far failed to translate at a higher level.

The heat is growing on the maligned manager, with calls emerging for him to lose his job after defeat at Arsenal on the weekend. Given it's now the international break, many feel now would be the opportune moment to make a change in the dugout, with Graham Potter lined up as a potential successor.

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 08/10/2024