Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Randal Kolo Muani as they bid to add some more depth to their very thin squad, according to journalist Alasdair Gold.

Writing in his Football London article, Gold says that Ange Postecoglou is keen on bringing the French forward to north London and that discussions have taken place over a loan deal with an option to buy.

Kolo Muani's Versatility is Attractive

The Frenchman can play anywhere across the front three

Muani's ability to play anywhere across the front line is a key point of interest. With Timo Werner struggling to contribute, Heung-Min Son appearing to be a shadow of his former self, and Wilson Odobert and Richarlison on the sidelines, it is no surprise they are in for an attacking option, and Kolo Muani could be that man.

The French attacker would certainly get a lot of game time at Tottenham, as they look to improve their squad whilst they hunt for their first piece of silverware since 2008, and bid for European qualification. With Dominic Solanke rarely getting a rest, the signing of Kolo Muani could be pivotal.

A very creative player who also knows where the back of the net is, it makes a lot of sense for Postecoglou to bring him to the club. The Australian said he would be getting a new attacker in the "very near future", following Wednesday's first-leg Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool, which indicates this is a move to keep an eye on.

Kolo Muani's Struggles This Season

He has hardly featured recently

After joining PSG for a fee of over £75 million in 2023, expectations were high for Randal Kolo Muani. The French forward had just had a stellar season with Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 15 times and registered 14 assists in 29 Bundesliga appearances.

Randal Kolo Muani PSG Stats 2024-25 (Ligue 1) Appearances 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected Goals (xG) 4.67 Shots Per Game 1.6 Big Chances Missed 7 Big Chances Created 2 Key Passes 0.5 Successful Dribbles 0.7 (50%) Ground Duels Won 1.8 (41%) Aerial Duels Won 0.9 (75%)

However, this season, he has made just 10 appearances, only three since the middle of October, and has scored just twice. After being a key part of the French national team, and a highly sought-after forward, he now appears to be a backup in Paris, so a move seems essential.

There are a lot of potential options for Kolo Muani, in England and across Europe, but it appears Spurs could be the move for him to get his career back on track.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 09/01/2025.