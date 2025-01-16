Tottenham Hotspur have been evaluating their striker options and one of the players they could enter the conversation for - more likely in the summer - is Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres, according to Ben Jacobs speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

This interest in the Swedish striker comes amid the north London club failing to secure a loan move for Randal Kolo Muani that would have gotten them to the end of the season.

However, the Lilywhites were snubbed by the Frenchman as it was revealed by GIVEMESPORT insider Fabrizio Romano that he was heading to Juventus for a medical, with a move to Serie A - and the opportunity to play Champions League football - now looking imminent.

As such, according to Jacobs, Spurs' attention has turned elsewhere, with alternative targets including Gyokeres, Ipswich Town's Liam Delap, and 25-year-old Jonathan David of Lille.

Spurs Interested in Gyokeres

Daniel Levy and co are thought to be looking ahead to the summer to bring in striking reinforcements

According to Jacobs, Ange Postecoglou's side need to quickly decide whether they 'have enough goals' in their attack so that they can put off bringing in striking reinforcements in January, and look ahead to the summer instead. Jacobs went on to state that he wouldn't in any way be surprised if the Lilywhites held off on bringing someone in with Levy tending not to panic buy.

Speaking on the Market Madness podcast, he said:

"Tottenham are now in a position where they're going to have to work out, 'have we got enough goals in us', especially knowing they added Dominic Solanke over the summer, or do they need to move now? "It was just a market opportunity for [Randal] Kolo Muani to minimum get them until the end of the season. But Daniel Levy doesn't tend to panic buy, so it wouldn't surprise me if Tottenham can't get the right name in."

Jacobs then went on to highlight three potential targets that Spurs may be keeping an eye on.

"If they wait I would keep an eye on Liam Delap for Chelsea and Spurs. I also think Tottenham could enter the conversation for [Viktor] Gyokeres and [Jonathan] David is a really interesting one for Tottenham, for West Ham, for Newcastle, and several others, because he is a free agent, so he's going to be one of the bargains of the summer, presuming nobody tries their luck in January."

Delap has hugely impressed in a struggling Ipswich side, who made their return to the English top flight in the 2024/25 campaign for the first time since the 2001/02 season, having netted eight times in 19 league appearances.

Canadian international David has also been hugely impressive, having recorded 23 goal involvements in 29 outings this season, and whilst he could be available this month, he is also out of contract at the end of the season. As such, teams will likely be more inclined to see if they can bring him in as a free agent instead of for a fee.

But it is Gyokeres - described as a "better version of Haaland" by former Spurs star Rafael van der Vaart - who is the biggest name of the three, and has attracted the attention of clubs all over Europe. The former Brighton forward announced himself when with Coventry City, but after a move to Portugal's top flight, he has become a star, recording 75 goals and 21 assists in just 80 appearances, most of which came under manager Ruben Amorim.

With the amount of interest he has already generated, Spurs would have to get their elbows out and fend off some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United and rivals Arsenal, to get his signature this upcoming summer. He likely won't come cheap either, so Levy would really have to dig into his pockets - something he can sometimes be very reluctant to do.

Viktor Gyokeres 2024/25 Season Statistics (All Competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 26 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Shots on Target Per 90 1.67 Shots on Target (%) 43.2

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and FBRef - accurate as of 16/01/2025.