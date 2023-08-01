Tottenham Hotspur have set their sights on luring Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba to Hotspur Way 'alongside Micky van de Ven' after boss Ange Postecoglou has made a key decision, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have already parted with more than £100million since the summer window opened for business, having turned Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro's respective loan moves into permanent switches alongside welcoming some fresh faces, but there could be further spending ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Tottenham transfer news - Edmond Tapsoba

According to Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside column, Tapsoba is still a top target for Tottenham as Postecoglou looks to bolster his defensive options.

The Italian reporter suggests the north Londoners' pursuit of the Leverkusen man, who made 47 appearances last season, is one to watch as other suitors could strengthen their interest.

Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Harry Kane's future could play a pivotal role in whether Tottenham are able to land Tapsoba as additional funds may be needed to strike a deal, while they remain in contact with his representatives ahead of a potential move from the Bundesliga.

But Spurs may struggle to convince Leverkusen to cash in on the Burkina Faso international as managing director Simon Rolfes has insisted that a summer sale is not on the cards.

The German outfit are in a strong negotiating position as Tapsoba's contract, which allows him to pocket £52,000-per-week, is not due to expire until the summer of 2026.

But the 24-year-old's agents have indicated that he is willing to join Tottenham, while Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United have been informed of his situation ahead of a potential swoop.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Tapsoba?

Romano understands that Tottenham are eager to win the race for Tapsoba as well as recruiting Wolfsburg defender van de Ven.

The respected journalist is aware that Postecoglou has made the decision to improve his backline with two further additions before the transfer window slams shut.

When asked about Spurs' hunt for Tapsoba's signature, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "For sure, he remains on the list alongside Micky van de Ven, who has always been one of the centre-backs they want at Tottenham."

What's next for Tottenham?

According to The Athletic, Tottenham still have a long way to go before getting van de Ven through the door as a deal is not progressing thanks to there being a gulf in valuation.

The report suggests the 22-year-old, who has made 41 appearances for current employers Wolfsburg, will not be sold for less than £30million.

Van de Ven penned a new £20,000-per-week contract earlier this year, which has put the Bundesliga side in a strong negotiating position as he is tied to the club until the summer of 2025.

The Dutchman has also been on Liverpool's radar since the 2022/23 campaign reached its conclusion, meaning Tottenham are not his only admirers.

Van de Ven made 36 appearances for Wolfsburg last term, chalking up three goal contributions along the way, but there is still uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.