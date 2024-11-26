Tottenham Hotspur will consider signing a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window following Guglielmo Vicario’s injury, according to talkSPORT.

The Argentinian shot-stopper has undergone surgery after suffering a fractured ankle during the 4-0 victory at Manchester City on Saturday and is expected to miss a significant portion of first-team action.

According to talkSPORT, Spurs fear they will be without their first-choice goalkeeper for 'months' and are already looking at potential replacements in early 2025.

Vicario played 60 minutes with a broken ankle against Man City after picking up a knock around the half-hour mark. Despite the injury, he saw out the full game, making five saves.

Although nothing appeared too concerning at the time, the 28-year-old was spotted limping away from the dressing room after the match. Tottenham announced on Monday that he had suffered a serious injury and was forced to undergo surgery.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vicario has made 15 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham this season, conceding 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Vicario had yet to miss a single minute of Premier League football since joining from Empoli last year, playing all 38 games last season and each of the 12 league matches so far in 2024/25.

Fraser Forster is most likely to stand in for Vicario during his absence, while talkSPORT suggests Spurs are also considering whether to dip into the transfer market in January.

Forster, who made 14 top-flight appearances in his debut campaign in north London in 2022/23, has played only four times since the start of last season.

The 36-year-old has made two appearances in the Europa League this term, keeping one clean sheet and conceding three goals.

Tottenham have been unlucky with injuries recently, with Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven both missing the Man City match due to setbacks, while Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies started in their place.

Spurs will next face Roma at home in the Europa League on Thursday, before welcoming Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Guglielmo Vicario's Tottenham Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 12 Goals conceded 13 Clean sheets 3 Minutes played 1,080

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 26-11-24.